Volbeat's concert in Helsinki's Hartwall Arena for tomorrow 27th of November has been cancelled as the band was not able to get their equipment to Finland. The cargo ship sailing under the Finnish flag was stopped by sympathy strikes of other unions supporting the nationwide strike of postal employees.

The group had this message to their fans:

”Hello, Finland! Due to the current country-wide labor strikes, we will unfortunately have to cancel our show at Hartwall Arena this Wednesday, November 27th. Many of the people and services that we depend on to get the bands, touring crew and gear safely to and from Helsinki will be on strike and it will be impossible for us to arrive in your beautiful city in time for the show. Please contact your point of purchase for a full refund.



Please know that we hope for these strikes to have a positive outcome, and we are already planning our next trip to come play for all of you amazing fans (announcements to be made soon). In the meantime, please keep rocking, have a great holiday season and we will see you in the new year!”

The concert was part of the bands world tour titled: Rewind * Replay * Rebound.

If you have a ticket for tomorrow's concert, to get a refund go here: https://bit.ly/2LlAIwL

HT