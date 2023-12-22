In an exclusive interview with Helsinki Times, presidential candidate Pekka Haavisto shares his insights on important topics ranging from the war in Ukraine to Finland’s international stance and the aftermath of the conflict. The former foreign minister is a frontrunner in upcoming presidential elections slated to be held on January 28, 2024. Haavisto, a member of Greens Party has been popular particularly among voters who prioritize environmental issues and international diplomacy.

He is also known for his role in Finland’s entry in NATO in the previous government.

Here is his perspective on global issues, showcasing Finland’s stance on international conflicts, diplomatic relations, and the pursuit of independence on several factors.

Russia’s aggression in Ukraine and Finland’s stance

Haavisto emphasized Finland’s commitment to supporting Ukraine’s right to defend itself, citing Article 51 of the UN Charter. He highlighted the challenge posed by Russia’s dual role as both a permanent member of the UN Security Council and the aggressor in Ukraine. “We are in a situation where Ukraine is still defending themselves. It has asked countries to help, but the UN Security Council has been unable to deal with the issue due to the fact that, Russia as a permanent member of the Security Council, is also the attacker or the one that violates the norms” Haavisto said.

Haavisto also asserted that Finland firmly recognizes Ukraine’s independence and borders, and supports the country in its defensive efforts. “Our principle is that we recognize the independence and borders of Ukraine, and we made the decision to support Ukraine for that reason,” Haavisto told Helsinki Times.

Haavisto also affirmed Finland’s alignment with the right side in the conflict, and believes that there are diplomatic channels for a mediation to resolve the conflict.

"To the question of mediation, we have been following very closely the role that Turkey has had on issues like the grain trade deal and also the exchange of prisoners of war. So there are diplomatic channels for that,” Haavisto added.

NATO and European Union influence

Addressing Finland’s international behaviour, Haavisto noted that joining the European Union had a significant impact on the country’s foreign policy. He envisions Finland playing a peacemaker or mediator role, akin to Norway, in future conflicts.

“I think that already joining the European Union has influenced us a lot because our main foreign policy platform is of course the European Union but people are asking for example, can Finland in the future be a peacemaker or mediator in the conflict?” Haavisto remarked.

“And I have always been referring to the role of Norway. For example, Norway was hosting the Oslo process for the Middle East, and Norway has been very active in many peace initiatives. And I think that Finland can have in the future a very similar role as Norway on these topics,” he said.

Future relations with Russia and energy independence

Concerning Russia, Haavisto expressed hope for a peaceful resolution and stressed the importance of respecting Ukrainian sovereignty. He mentioned EU sanctions against Russia and emphasized Finland’s efforts to decrease dependence on Russian energy, moving towards renewable energy systems. “We support EU sanctions against Russia, exactly for the reason that we want to support Ukraine, and we think that Russia has been violating international norms. And when the war will be over, then it’s time to build relations,” Haavisto said.

“We have learned a lot during this conflict. One of the issues is actually that we want to decrease our dependence on Russia in the energy sector and so forth. So it has been a very important decision for us to cut the import of Russia, oil and gas, and we are also moving towards renewable energy systems,” he said.

“In other words, we are very rapid towards the green transition, so this has permanently changed the Finnish energy concept, and there will be no return to the previous one,” Haavisto added.

Is Finland more Independent than before?

Reflecting on the lessons learned from both the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, Haavisto emphasized the need for countries to be more independent, particularly in critical areas such as healthcare and energy. “I think this is the fact that many countries are now looking at the resilience, for example, in different conflict situations. It already happened during the COVID-19 times that we recognized our dependency on China, for example, on the masks and medicines and so forth, where it was too high.” Haavisto told Helsinki Times.

“And now when the Russian attack against Ukraine happened, we noticed that our dependency on Russian gas and oil had made as vulnerable. So I think both of these crises, COVID crises and the Russian attack against Ukraine, has led us to be more independent,” he said.

China’s global role and Defense Cooperation Agreement with the U.S.

Haavisto discussed China’s response to Russia’s attack on Ukraine and touched upon Finland’s defense cooperation agreement with the United States, emphasizing its role in strengthening military ties without compromising Finland’s sovereignty. “We had hoped that China would be more vocal on defending the UN principles when the Russian attack happened, and we were slightly optimistic when China participated in August in Saudi Arabia for the Ukraine peace meeting and hoped that China’s message would be stronger on this issue.” Haavisto said.

“At the same time, as we discussed the dependencies, there is this discussion on decoupling the risk with China and our approach is that we would be less dependent on critical materials from China in the future,” he added.

As Helsinki Times spoke with the presidential candidate, Finland is on its way to finalize a defence cooperation agreement (DCA) which enhances military cooperation with the U.S. allowing the country, as a NATO ally, to store materials for training in Finland. Pekka Haavisto is optimistic about the agreement and addresses some controversies around allowing foreign soldiers in Finnish land.

“So the DCA agreement is just under the finalization and it is very similar to the agreement which Norway has made and which Denmark and Sweden are negotiating. It doesn’t give any free hands for the US to maneuver in Finland but it gives opportunity for stronger cooperation and closer cooperation between our militaries and giving the possibility for the US military as a NATO ally to also store some material for practicing and training the Finnish army. For us, it is increasing our threshold against anyone trying to even plan any harmful action towards Finland, so we think that it is increasing our security,” Haavisto said.

Israel-Gaza Crisis and international response

While Finnish politicians have been eerily silent on the matter, Haavisto expressed his stance on the ongoing attack on Gaza by Israel, highlighting the importance of balance and advocating for a permanent two-state solution in the region. He called for international community involvement to achieve a lasting resolution.

“I think Finland could have too initially voted in the similar way as Norway, France, Spain and some key European countries in support of the ceasefire in Gaza in the UN. A permanent ceasefire definitely is still needed in Gaza and I think we should have a balance to the situation. It was the Hamas attack against Israel that triggered the whole nightmare but targeting civilians and killing so many civilians including children in Gaza is not right and it’s important that we react also to that,” Haavisto said.

“I have been trying to raise one issue in the middle of this misery, and it’s the fact that this crisis should be solved once and forever through establishing the two-state model in the region. I think now we should raise our voice as an international community to find a permanent solution to this. And even if it deserves international peacekeeping troops on the border of Israel and Palestine, I think we should, as an international community, push both sides to the ceasefire and find a permanent solution, which in my mind only could be a two-states solution,” Haavisto urged.

On the question of calling the incidents of blockade of electricity and water supply in Gaza by Israel as war crimes, Haavisto emphasized that these incidents needs to be investigated thoroughly. “I think all incidents that has been happening now should be properly investigated. I think it’s better to judge when we know everything and all the details of this. But of course, always when civilians are under attack, we should be extremely concerned that this is what's happening now in Gaza,” Haavisto remarked.

Commenting on the temporary truce in Gaza, Haavisto noted that any ceasefire, whether temporary or permanent, is helpful to address the immediate humanitarian needs of civilians. “Any ceasefire had been helpful to help the civilians and get the bounded people, to get the proper care for the bounded people and so forth. Any ceasefire that can be negotiated or a permanent ceasefire would be the most helpful at this stage," he said.

The Finnish president disinvited ambassadors of Russia, Belarus and Iran from the independence day receptions last year and this year, but the Israeli ambassador was welcomed in Finland amid Israel’s attack on Palestine. When asked about the diplomatic practices of not inviting ambassadors Haavisto acknowledged the host’s discretion in inviting guests, refraining from criticizing decisions about disinviting diplomats.

“I think when a host has a party, the host has always the right to decide whom to invite and whom not to invite, so I don't want to criticize in any way the host, Mr. President, on how he has been choosing his guests and what kind of invitation he has sent or not sent, so I rather not comment that,” Haavisto pointed out.

Preserving international presence

As a former foreign minister, Haavisto expressed concern about plans to decrease the number of Finnish embassies abroad, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a global presence for political influence and trade. “I’m concerned in all plans to reduce our presence internationally because Finland is a small country and when we look at trade and our possibilities to influence politically to the development, it always needs presence. And that was the reason why our previous government, where I was the foreign minister, opened so many new embassies and increased our presence globally. I think we should not go backwards on that,” Haavisto noted.

