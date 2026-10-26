“In response to a complaint that we received under the US Digital Millennium Copyright Act, we have removed results from this page.”

Try searching Google for some of Helsinki Times ’ in-depth consumer guides and specialized reporting today, and you might come up empty-handed. Where original articles once stood, readers are instead met with a quiet, sterile disclaimer tucked away at the bottom of the search page:

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The articles haven’t been retracted, nor did our newsroom violate anyone's intellectual property. Instead, we have been erased by phantom copyright strikes - spurious takedown notices filed under United States law by anonymous actors using demonstrably false claims.

Even more alarming than the ease with which our journalism was knocked offline is what followed: months of dead silence from Google. Despite submitting comprehensive, legally sworn counter-notices complete with proof of authorship, our appeals have vanished into an automated void. Across our newsroom and affiliated digital properties like Stadtgame, original reporting has been held hostage in Google's unyielding "in queue" status since June.

Our experience is far from isolated. It reflects a growing, systemic crisis in digital journalism - one laid bare by UK media monitor Press Gazette, which documented how US copyright law has been systematically weaponised by commercial rivals and rogue operators to censor legitimate reporting and manipulate the web.

The Weaponisation of a 1998 Law

Passed nearly three decades ago, the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) was built to protect musicians, filmmakers, and writers from early internet piracy. Under its "safe harbor" clause, tech giants like Google are shielded from massive copyright liability as long as they act swiftly to remove content flagged as infringing.

On paper, the bargain sounded reasonable. In practice, it has created a structural loophole that bad-faith actors exploit with impunity:

Shoot First, Ask Questions Never: Google’s automated processing treats takedown complaints as guilty until proven innocent. To maintain immunity, the platform de-indexes reported URLs almost instantaneously - without demanding verifiable proof that the claimant actually owns the copyright, or even checking whether they are a real person. Fabricated Infringements: Anyone can claim ownership of an article by linking to a disposable web page, a backdated blog, or completely irrelevant media. Broken Reinstatement Clocks: Under the DMCA, when a publisher files a formal counter-notice swearing under penalty of perjury that the content is original, platforms are legally expected to restore the page within 10 to 14 business days, unless the challenger takes the serious step of suing in federal court.

In reality, that statutory 14-day timeline has become fiction. For independent publishers without a direct bat-phone to Google executives, counter-notices don’t lead to restoration; they lead to an automated processing limbo with no end date.

From Unrelated YouTube Links to the "Mixed-Case URL" Exploit

The tactics used to scrub legitimate journalism border on the absurd, yet Google’s automated filters repeatedly fall for them.

When Press Gazette saw spurious copyright claims wipe its investigative stories off Google, the challengers falsely claimed the journalism had been copied from an unrelated Reddit post. When leading search industry publication Search Engine Land reported on that exact takedown, Google removed Search Engine Land's article too - approving a bogus complaint from an anonymous entity calling itself "US Webspam," which claimed the outlet had stolen text and proprietary images from a 2024 Verge story, even though the Search Engine Land article didn't contain a single image.

Across Helsinki Times and Stadtgame, the attacks have been just as brazen. Entries logged in Harvard’s Lumen Database - the public repository tracking legal removals - reveal that rogue actors used a single, completely unrelated YouTube video as the alleged “original source” to strike down 18 different Stadtgame articles spanning wildly divergent topics.

Even more telling is a technical fingerprint left across the complaints targeting our network: randomized URL capitalization. In the notices filed against Helsinki Times and Stadtgame, attackers submitted URLs with bizarre, alternating uppercase and lowercase letters (such as /uK/nOnGAmStOp-oNline-cAsino-uk/ or /NeWs/wEttanbieter-ohne-lugas-paysafecard/).

In September, investigative outlet TheHolyCoins exposed this exact mechanism after noticing the same capitalization anomalies in the Press Gazette and Search Engine Land takedowns. When TheHolyCoins tested fake DMCA complaints against its own pages by pairing standard URLs with mixed-case variants, Google’s automated system approved three out of four bogus requests within hours - and in one instance, even reported removing a misspelled URL that had never existed.

Months in Limbo: From Helsinki to Stadtgame

While high-profile trade outlets covering Google sometimes see their articles restored after public outcry on social media, our publishing network has been met with months of bureaucratic paralysis:

Helsinki Times: In June and July, in-depth reports and consumer analysis published on our domain were summarily scrubbed under complaints like these Case References (documented in Lumen notices 88288664 and 92160491 ). Counter-notices demonstrating our editorial provenance were filed immediately. Months later, the pages remain invisible in search results.

Stadtgame.com: Our gaming and tech sister site has been battered by waves of mass takedowns since mid-June. A comprehensive appeal filed in August received an automated acknowledgment stating the matter was "in queue." Follow-ups in September triggered the exact same auto-reply. In late October, a third detailed counter-notice covering 11 core URLs was met with the identical canned response: waiting in line, no timeline given, no case officer named. Nearly two dozen additional Stadtgame guides and game reviews remain de-indexed.

Network-Wide Suppressions: Across multiple other affiliated sites in our network, original editorial work has been stuck in the same queue since June. Every appeal ends up in a holding pattern instead of undergoing human review. Even on the rare occasion a page is verified and restored, bad-faith actors simply fire off a fresh, mixed-case strike days later - resetting the clock and forcing our teams back to square one.

The Algorithmic Black Box: Manual Contact Is Impossible

What turns an operational headache into an existential crisis for digital publishers is the total absence of human accountability.

Manual contact with Google representatives to resolve these false takedowns is utterly impossible.

Outside of the generic legal web forms - which do nothing but churn out the same hollow queue confirmations - Google provides no direct email, no dedicated partner support, and no human appeal desk for verified news organizations. Support queries sent to general company addresses are instantly bounced back by bots directing publishers to self-help forums. The door is firmly shut.

As former Google Search quality specialists and digital rights advocates have repeatedly pointed out, the modern DMCA ecosystem has evolved into a lucrative negative-SEO weapon. Shady reputation agencies and competitors can hire mass-takedown mercenaries on freelance job boards for as little as €20 per link. Armed with automated scripts and capitalization tricks, they blast search engines with hundreds of spurious claims at zero financial risk.

While falsely claiming copyright is technically a felony perjury offense under US law, anonymous operators hiding behind shell names never face prosecution. Instead, the entire cost - lost search visibility, decimated advertising revenues, and months of wasted editorial labor - is borne solely by legitimate publishers.

A Call for Accountability

Search engines are not merely private advertising businesses; they are the primary gatekeepers of the digital public square. When an opaque, buggy copyright filter allows anonymous bad actors to erase verified news outlets using random YouTube links and mixed-case URL tricks - and an unresponsive appeal system traps counter-notices for months - the platform becomes an active participant in censorship.

Helsinki Times calls on Google to address these structural failures immediately:

Honor the 10–14 Day Rule: Restore legitimate content within the statutory DMCA window once sworn counter-notices with evidence of ownership are filed, rather than parking appeals in indefinite queues. Fix the Filter: Patch the system bugs that allow mixed-case URL exploits and unrelated video links to trigger automatic takedowns of original text journalism. Provide Human Escalation: Give accredited publishers a direct, human-staffed channel to contest fraudulent strikes and break free from endless automated loops.

Until Google fixes its broken takedown machinery, no digital newsroom is safe. Any publisher’s voice can be switched off with a single bogus form - leaving original reporting buried, while an automated queue politely thanks you for your patience.