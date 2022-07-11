On a recent trip to Venice, my husband Niko and I tried to board a vaporettos, one of the boats that plies the city’s canals. We were stopped on the gangplank, forbidden from boarding because we were not wearing masks.

In Helsinki, I wear a mask when I take the tram. It’s a lonely experience, for even when the tram is packed, I am one of just a handful of mask-wearers.

During the initial COVID lockdown and, later, in response to the recommendation that people wear masks in crowded spaces, Finns followed official recommendations. In a country where almost everyone trusts what health experts have to say — as an American, I am abidingly envious — the government has been mute on the topic. People are tired of wearing masks, everyone tells me. They want to move on. And during the all-too-brief span of summer, most people stay outdoors, enjoying the wonderful weather, where the chances of catching COVID are close to zero.

That is true enough — but COVID thrives in closed and crowded environments, like Kamppi and Forum, where nary a mask-wearer can be found.

COVID doesn’t take a summer holiday. The viral strains that have swept across Europe bear seemingly innocuous names: BA.-4 and BA.-5. (Gone, thank goodness, are the days when Donald Trump could rabble-rouse about the “Chinese epidemic.”) But the latest variants are masters at evading immunity. They are more contagious than previous strains. You’re still vulnerable to infection, even if you’ve already been infected or have been fully vaccinated.

No one is talking about another lockdown—nor should they be, unless it looks like COVID is getting out of hand—but masks are another story. When Italy, a country not famed for its rule-mindedness, mandates masks in public venues like vaporettos, Finnish health officials should take notice. There’s abundant evidence that masks reduce the chances of infection from this airborne virus.

While few people are paying attention, Finland is increasingly feeling the impact of. Bear with me while a reel off a few statistics, courtesy of Reuters News Service. The number of new infections during the first week of July was 21% of the peak level, reported last January — and that figure is rising. By comparison, in Norway, the number of new infections was 1% of the peak level.

“Two hundred thirty-three infections per 100,000 people were reported in Finland in [the first week of July],” Reuters notes. And because many people are using home testing kits, these figures substantially understate the actual number of infections.

Here is the headline news: During the first week of the month, “Finland reported its largest number of coronavirus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic: sixty-six.”

By rights, this information should set alarm bells ringing in high places. But to adapt an old joke, Finland is like Cleopatra, Queen of Denial, when it comes to COVID.

In March 2020, in the earliest days of the pandemic, Finland declared a state of emergency — the first time since the 1941 Winter War — and cordoned off Uusima from the rest of the country. That short, sharp shock grabbed everyone’s attention. It may have kept the epidemic at bay, as the number of new cases sharply decreased during the summer. But health officials, taking it easy at their summer cottages or basking on Mediterranean beaches, were asleep at the switch, unprepared for the increase in infections that fall.

Is this “déjà vu all over again,” as Yogi Berra, the onetime catcher for the New York Yankees and master of the malapropism, once said? Fingers crossed that Finnish health officials and politicians have learned the lesson of 2020. Unfortunately, I don’t detect a scrap of evidence that this is the case.