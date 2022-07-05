During Gay Pride Week, a giant rainbow flag was draped across the front of Helsinki’s city hall. That flag could be seen everywhere — painted on benches, hung in the windows of shops and restaurants, and displayed on the side of corporate towers.

When it comes to gay rights , the contrast between Finland and the US could not be clearer.

Seemingly everyone turned out for the Gay Pride parade — drag queens and button-downs, dowagers and kids. The prime minister and the mayor were prominently in attendance.

The rainbow flag is not hanging on government buildings in the state of Texas. Quite the contrary — when it comes to gay rights, the Lone Star State might as well be on the dark side of the moon. There, and elsewhere in the U.S., antigay groups and their allies in state legislatures are working overtime to turn back the clock on rights that Finns rightly take for granted.

The Supreme Court’s historic reversal of Roe v Wade, the abortion decision, is breathtaking in its audacity and horrific in its implications. It marks the first time in its 232-year history that the Court has taken away a constitutional right it had previously granted. In all likelihood, it will not be the last time.

The ruling is a hunting license for homophobes. Emboldened by the decision, this gang is plotting to take away basic constitutional rights secured by the gay community after decades of fighting for the same rights available to other Americans.

The right to marry — even the right of men to have sex with other men — are at risk. That’s simply inconceivable in this country.

This is not Chicken-Little-the-sky-is-falling alarmism. In his concurring opinion, Justice Clarence Thomas urged his colleagues to reconsider rulings that established same-sex marriage and outlawed criminalization of gay intimacy, a provision that had been on the books in several states, including Texas. “We have a duty to ‘correct the error’ established in those precedents,” Thomas declared.

“Thomas’ dissent is a blaring red alert for the LGBTQ community and for all Americans,” Sarah Kate Ellis, the president of an LGBTQ advocacy organization, told a Washington Post reporter. “We will never go back to the dark days of being shut out of hospital rooms, left off death certificates, refused spousal benefits, or any of the other humiliations that took place in the years before [the 2015 same-sex marriage decision].”

Brave words — but a solid majority of the Supreme Court, three of whose members were appointed by Donald Trump, could well be headed in that direction.

The prospect of terrible court decisions is not the only challenge that gays face. Across the U.S., anti-LGBTQ politicians in red (Republican) states are on the offensive. Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill muzzles any classroom discussion related to sexual orientation and gender identity. A host of states has banned transgender girls from participating in competitive sports. School districts have removed LGBTQ+ books from school libraries.

The anti-LGBTQ crusade is one front in the right-wing war that is being waged against women and minorities in the U.S. In the current environment, Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations ring hollow. It’s “with liberty for some” these days.

The situation is, of course, entirely different in Finland. Here, women have the right to decide for themselves whether to have an abortion, individuals can marry whom they choose, regardless of gender, and teachers decide for themselves how to teach children about sexuality.

In these times, I am particularly grateful that I — a gay man, married to the founder of a Finnish startup — am a permanent resident of Finland.