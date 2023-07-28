One year ago , my family and I made the move from Pakistan to Finland. In Pakistan, I served as an associate professor and head of the artificial intelligence department at an engineering university. Now, I am a senior AI researcher at Haaga-Helia University of Applied Sciences in Helsinki. The decision to relocate was driven by the allure of better living conditions, superior education opportunities for my children, and the renowned nurturing work environment that Finland offers.

My academic journey has taken me to various countries. I obtained my master's and Ph.D. degrees from Austria and spent five years living there. Additionally, I worked as a postdoctoral research scientist in Germany for one year. Throughout my career, my goal has always been to make meaningful contributions to society, consistently exceeding expectations without disruptions.

Finland, with its rich culture, flexible work dynamics, and promising research opportunities, quickly became my permanent abode. My wife is a medical doctor and specializes in medical radio diagnostics. Though she is currently facing the challenge of learning an entirely different language to start her career in Finland, we decided to pay this price for a better life. We also compromised on little to no social interaction and an isolated life, hoping that the things will get better with the passage of time.

It wasn’t until June this year when I heard the newly elected government's stance on immigrants. Their proposal for discussion in the upcoming parliamentary session was far from welcoming to immigrants, even those highly qualified like me. The proposed plans seemed perplexing, particularly considering that Finland is already facing challenges in getting highly skilled individuals. It felt as though our presence in Finland was no longer appreciated.

Initially, I chose to sidestep the political rhetoric, focusing on my work and my family. Yet, the unmistakable signs of impending adversity became impossible to ignore.

A chilling encounter on the evening of July 26th has left an indelible mark on my psyche. As I was returning home from work, I was confronted by two young men on scooters. They began with passing comments on me and making circles around me. I first took them as messed up college kids who were on a ragging spree. But the things got worse when they began trying to strike me. They kept threatening me until the harassment escalated when one spat on my neck from behind.

They wanted to spit on me repeatedly by making circles around me Being a person who avoids trouble and has never initiated a fight, I tried to defuse the situation by warning them that I would involve the police. Upon threatening to involve the police, I was suddenly attacked from behind with a strong blow to my neck. The force of the hit caused me to drop my spectacles, leaving me visually impaired. After the attack, both individuals fled the scene.

Despite promptly reaching out to the police, their delayed response, a worrying 35 minutes later after 2 phone calls, left me anxiously searching for my spectacles, finally resorting to call my wife to assist me. The incident occurred near the entrance of the Business College.

Upon the police's arrival, I directed them towards a surveillance camera located at the Holiday Inn hotel's entrance, which should have captured the entire incident. They assured me they would investigate the matter further and advised me to return home.

This deeply unsettling event has left my family and me in a state of distress and anxiety. As I gazed into my attackers' eyes, I could only see hostility and hatred. I can't help but connect their actions to the ongoing immigrant protests and the anti-immigrant sentiments harbored by the government.

Such policies inevitably fuel hate, often in dormant right-wing supporters or individuals with anti-minority prejudices. Encouraged by the perceived endorsement of the government, they target minorities, believing they are silently supported. This disturbing pattern has been seen in other countries too where the government stokes anti-immigrant fires.

While the police have promised to investigate, I remain skeptical about the outcome. The perpetrators are still at large, likely to repeat this abhorrent behavior with another foreigner.

Umar Ali Khan PhD.

Helsinki

Dr. Umair Ali Khan is working as a senior AI researcher in Haaga-Helia University of Applied Sciences, Helsinki. He has held several academic and scientific positions in Austria, Pakistan and Germany. His current research is focused on explainable and responsible AI systems, enhanced human-computer interaction, and data analytics using machine learning.

