I've had a soft spot for Finland since I first heard its rock music. It seems wild to my English eyes, with its endless forests, dark Winters and enigmatic predators. I've needed sometime out recently, so - when my cousin introduced me to a church in Espoo, and they invited me over for five weeks - it was impossible to turn down. I worked there, in exchange for a place to stay, daily essentials and time to reflect.

I already knew a little Finnish, I'd my Moomins books and I'd fallen in love with Fazer chocolate; when I landed in Vantaa, I was ready to go!

I had to self-isolate due to Covid travel restrictions, but when I finally started exploring Espoo, I was struck by the quietness. People walked with care, and the whole world felt like a library! I connected with a few dog walkers by talking with them about their beloved pets. Everyone was friendly, but words were few: I soon learned that small talk isn't necessary here! Sometimes this is a liberating relief: no one will take your personal space from you. Sometimes it's hard, and I missed the smiles and short greetings which are common in the UK. The cold weather and long darkness are also more intense in Finland.

Nevertheless, I learned so many wonderful things during my stay. I lodged with the most welcoming people that I could've hoped to meet; warmer than a Reindeer's fur, and much easier to talk to! They introduced me to Finnish food, and we had long conversations which lasted until the early hours of the morning. I met lots of Finns – and a few expats - through the church, too. I ran some sports at a local school, lead a youth trip to Helsinki and helped with the church band. I was invited for home-made blueberry pie, visited Tampere and Porvoo, jammed with a Heavy Metal guitarist, explored Nuuksio and hand-fed the birds on Seurasaari. I even spent a couple of hours in Verkkokauppa!

The most interesting experience of all was being invited to sauna. With each invite, I fought my instinct to 'cover-up' with swimming gear (in the UK, we barely shower naked)! I'm glad I embraced it. It taught me something important about the quiet Finns: in sauna, people talk! I had lots of deep and interesting conversations, sitting with the guys, beer in hand. I now realise how this natural, freeing activity sums up so much of Finnish life: the calm equality and the simple humility.

Looking back, I'm struck by the wonderful paradoxes of Finland. A silent country full of Heavy Metal bands, a socially-distant people who hang out, unclothed in sauna, a serious-seeming people who love the Moomins. It's confusing in theory, but in practice; it makes perfect sense.

I flew back to Heathrow in late December; a host of new contacts in my phone, and a puukko in my suitcase (a present from the church). I learned too much to sum-up here, but as I stepped off the plane in London, I realised something: I just can't wait for the day that I touch down in Vantaa once more. Maybe I'll go in Summer next time, though!

Chris Witherall is a professional musician from London England, who writes whenever he can. He loves psychology, food and dogs – but not necessarily in that order!

