The sell-off began on Wall Street on Thursday, where the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 5.5 per cent, wiping approximately $2.5 trillion off its market value. The S&P 500 lost 4.36 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1,833 points, or 3.44 per cent.

Global stock markets suffered losses on Friday, as investors reacted to the Democratic Party's victory in the US midterm elections and concerns that tighter regulation would slow investment in artificial intelligence and data centres.

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The Nasdaq entered correction territory, having fallen more than 10 per cent from its October peak. Semiconductor companies suffered some of the largest declines as investors reassessed demand for chips used in AI data centres.

Nvidia shares dropped 9.3 per cent, while AMD and memory chip manufacturer Micron each lost more than 17 per cent. SanDisk fell 22 per cent.

The downturn spread to Asian markets on Friday. Japan's Nikkei index dropped approximately 6 per cent, its largest daily decline since April 2025.

South Korea's Kospi and Taiwan's benchmark index initially plunged more than 8 per cent, prompting authorities to intervene as selling intensified. Trading in South Korea was temporarily halted.

Taiwan's stock market subsequently recovered part of its losses, closing 4.5 per cent lower. Its weekly decline reached 12.2 per cent, the largest since 1991, according to Reuters, citing LSEG data.

South Korean chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix fell approximately 6 and 9.4 per cent respectively. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company closed 4.7 per cent lower, while Japan's SoftBank Group lost 11 per cent.

European markets also declined. London's FTSE 100 fell approximately 1.75 per cent during morning trading, while Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 recorded losses.

Finland's stock market had already felt the impact on Thursday. Helsinki's OMXH index closed approximately 1 per cent lower, according to Helsingin Sanomat.

Nokia shares dropped 7.5 per cent to €6.85 in Helsinki, while its American depositary receipts fell almost 10 per cent in New York.

The market turmoil followed election campaigns in which several Democratic candidates promised restrictions on data centre construction, citing electricity consumption, environmental concerns and effects on communities.

Texas governor-elect Gina Hinojosa pledged a moratorium on new data centre construction during her campaign. Other successful Democratic candidates called for tighter oversight and changes to tax incentives benefiting technology companies.

Investors were already questioning whether technology companies would generate sufficient returns from their spending on AI infrastructure.

The decline also affected hedge funds holding leveraged positions in technology shares. Reuters reported that several investment firms had reduced borrowing and dismissed loss-making trading teams following weeks of market declines.

Government bonds attracted investors seeking alternatives to equities. US Treasury prices rose, while the dollar, Japanese yen and Swiss franc also benefited from demand for assets perceived as safer.

Despite the losses, some analysts questioned whether the election results would substantially reduce AI investment.

US stock futures suggested a possible recovery in technology shares on Friday, with Nasdaq futures rising during European morning trading.

HT