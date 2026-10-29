The company announced the decision on Thursday, after completing restructuring negotiations that began earlier this month . The closure will affect all 68 journalists employed by the agency, including reporters, editors and photojournalists.

Finland’s national news agency STT will shut down its news and photography operations at the end of March 2027, ending almost 140 years of journalism and eliminating 89 jobs following years of financial losses.

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STT will continue providing news and photography services to its customers until 31 March 2027.

The restructuring negotiations covered 95 permanent employees. Six workers in non-journalistic positions are expected to receive offers to remain with the company. Another 30 fixed-term contracts and framework agreements will also end.

STT Viestintäpalvelut, the company's press release distribution business, will continue operating with its seven employees. The division was excluded from the restructuring process.

Founded in 1887, STT has supplied news reports and photographs to newspapers, broadcasters and other media organisations across Finland.

The company attributed its decision to sustained financial losses and the failure to secure sufficient shareholder backing for further investment. Previous cost-cutting measures had failed to restore the financial viability of its news operations.

The agency suffered a setback in 2025 when Sanoma Media Finland, its largest customer and majority shareholder, decided to stop purchasing its news services.

Sanoma owns 75.4 per cent of STT, while media group Keskisuomalainen holds 12.2 per cent. Other shareholders include Hufvudstadsbladet, Ilkka, public broadcaster Yle and Bonnier News Finland.

The Finnish government had explored providing approximately €1 million in financial support to help sustain the agency. The agency did not accept the proposed funding because it was insufficient to maintain its operations.

STT chief executive Kimmo Laaksonen described the closure as a tragedy for Finnish society.

“It is a matter of honour for us that STT fulfils all its responsibilities and obligations towards customers until the end and takes the best possible care of its staff,” Laaksonen said in the company's announcement.

Board chairman Petteri Putkiranta said the company had exhausted its options after years of financial difficulties.

The Union of Journalists in Finland condemned the decision. Its chair, Marjaana Varmavuori, described the announcement as devastating and said STT played an irreplaceable role in distributing reliable information.

The company said it would examine opportunities to commercialise its archives and technology under development after its news operations cease.

HT