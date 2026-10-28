The report, prepared by VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, estimates that installed data centre capacity will increase from approximately 450 megawatts in 2026 to between 1,953 and 3,368 megawatts by the end of 2030.

Finland's data centre industry is expected to attract between €16.5 billion and €32 billion in construction investments by 2030, while its share of national electricity consumption is projected to rise to as much as 19%, according to a study published on Wednesday by the Finnish Data Center Association.

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The investment figures cover construction between 2027 and 2030 and exclude servers and other IT equipment.

Electricity consumption is projected to reach 13–23 terawatt-hours annually by 2030, compared with the industry's current share of 2–3% of Finland's electricity demand. The forecast accounts for growth in electricity consumption across other sectors.

The study estimates that construction projects will generate between 33,750 and 65,590 person-years of employment during 2027–2030. Once operational, the facilities are expected to support between 3,515 and 6,062 permanent jobs by 2030.

The projections depend on how much of the planned capacity receives investment and proceeds to construction. Data centres are built in stages, with facilities often reaching their announced capacity over several years.

The report also examines the economic effects of individual projects. A data centre with 100 megawatts of IT capacity would require an investment of €1–1.2 billion, excluding computing equipment. Of this, Finnish companies would receive an estimated €300–480 million in contracts, while the government would collect approximately €146 million in tax revenue.

Such a facility would consume around 0.68 terawatt-hours of electricity annually. Construction would require 2,000–2,500 person-years of labour, while operations would generate 160–200 person-years of employment each year.

VTT's assessment covers six areas: investment and economic activity, employment, electricity systems, innovation and exports, environmental sustainability and local communities.

Kirsi Hyytinen, who led the research project at VTT, said investment figures and electricity capacity alone do not provide a complete picture of the industry's contribution to Finland.

She said the central question concerns what new businesses, innovations and expertise will develop around data centres in the coming years.

The report also identifies gaps in information about planned facilities. Project announcements vary in detail, making comparisons between investments and their expected economic effects difficult.

The Finnish Data Center Association said it has introduced a project register covering developments that have received building permits and are considered likely to proceed before the end of 2030.

The association also published guidelines for communicating project size, investment commitments and expected impacts.

Antti Poikola, managing director of the association, said the initiative aims to provide information for public debate and political decision-making.

He described the register and reporting guidelines as the beginning of efforts to establish a more consistent evidence base for assessing the industry.

The VTT publication also examines the distinction between total investment and the economic value retained in Finland. Its proposed indicators include domestic procurement, employment, tax revenue, electricity sourcing and environmental impacts.

The research draws on interviews with 18 representatives of data centre operators, suppliers, industry organisations and public authorities, alongside regional case studies and workshops involving industry participants.

HT