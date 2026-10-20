The Reputation&Trust 2026 study placed Kone first with a score of 4.01 out of five, following an increase of 0.12 points from the previous year. The company recorded one of the largest improvements among Finnish businesses.

Finnish lift manufacturer Kone has been named Finland's most reputable company in 2026, while electric carmaker Tesla has recorded an improvement in public perception across the Nordic countries, according to a survey published by Reputation and Trust Analytics on Tuesday, 20 October.

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The survey assessed corporate reputation through eight factors, including leadership, financial performance, products and services, workplace conditions and corporate responsibility.

A score of at least 4.00 represents an excellent reputation under the research company's methodology.

Riku Ruokolahti, director of development at Reputation and Trust Analytics, said Kone's result reflected favourable assessments across all eight categories.

Forestry machinery manufacturer Ponsse ranked second with 4.00 points, followed by food producer Fazer with 3.97.

Retail group K Group placed seventh with 3.78 points, while postal operator Posti received 2.97 points. Both companies matched Kone's 0.12-point improvement.

Ruokolahti said Posti had recorded one of the largest reputation recoveries in the organisation's monitoring history, although its score remained below the threshold for a moderate reputation.

Tesla also improved its standing across Finland, Sweden, Norway and Denmark after a period of declining public trust.

The company's reputation increased by 0.10 points in Finland, 0.41 in Sweden and 0.26 in Norway. Denmark recorded the largest increase, at 0.51 points, bringing Tesla's score to 3.09.

Despite these gains, Tesla continued to receive poor reputation ratings in most Nordic countries. Denmark was the only Nordic market where its score reached the moderate category.

Ruokolahti attributed the improvement partly to growing confidence in Tesla's financial performance, communication and leadership.

He suggested that the reduced political visibility of Tesla chief executive Elon Musk over the past year had contributed to improving perceptions of the company's management.

The study also identified differences in how Nordic consumers assess businesses.

In Finland, products and services had the greatest influence on corporate trust. Swedish respondents placed more emphasis on social responsibility, while environmental responsibility carried the greatest weight in Norway and Denmark.

Meanwhile, online retailers Temu and Shein remained at the bottom of Finland's reputation rankings for the second consecutive year.

Temu received 2.09 points and Shein 1.85, with both companies recording further declines from 2025.

Ruokolahti said Finnish consumers viewed the two retailers more critically than respondents elsewhere in the Nordic region.

Temu's reputation improved slightly in Sweden, Norway and Denmark, while Shein also recorded gains in Denmark. Nevertheless, Temu's score remained below 2.50 across all four Nordic countries.

The Reputation&Trust survey collected responses between 13 May and 24 June 2026.

A total of 21,625 people aged 15 to 65 participated across Finland, Sweden, Norway and Denmark. The Finnish sample included 11,240 respondents, who submitted 22,646 company assessments.

HT