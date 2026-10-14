The company cleared approximately 330 hectares in Muhos, northern Finland, and carried out work at another planned data centre site in Kajaani.

Google has defended its decision to clear hundreds of hectares of forest for data centres in Finland before completing environmental assessments, claiming it believed authorities had agreed to the work. The dispute has also reached local government, where a senior building inspector has taken leave after alleging that she faced dismissal over comments to the media.

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Finland's Licensing and Supervisory Agency, LVV, ordered both projects to halt work last week because their environmental impact assessments remain unfinished.

In a written response submitted to LVV on Wednesday, Google said discussions with authorities had led it to believe the work complied with Finnish legislation.

According to Finnish broadcaster Yle, Google began logging in Muhos in March and informed municipal building authorities about the scale of its operations in June.

The company said municipal officials approved preparatory work under Section 109 of Finland's Building Act and confirmed on 23 June that operations could proceed.

Documents examined by Helsingin Sanomat, however, show that LVV had warned in May that forest clearance of this scale required an environmental impact assessment. Finnish legislation requires such assessments when permanent forest removal exceeds 200 hectares in a continuous area.

Google had also applied for a landscape work permit, which the municipality rejected while the assessment remained incomplete.

The dispute has raised questions about municipal oversight.

Muhos building inspector Eero Airaksinen, who approved preparatory work in June, previously told HS that he had faced pressure from several directions and was uncertain about the legal requirements. He is now on sick leave.

Meanwhile, chief building inspector Jultuz Änwär has taken leave following a dispute over her employment, according to HS.

Änwär told Yle that municipal officials threatened to terminate her employment after she criticised the handling of Google's project in an interview. She joined the municipality in August and said she would not have approved the work while permit procedures remained incomplete.

Municipal technical director Mikko Kari denied any connection between the interview and discussions about terminating her employment during probation.

Municipal committee chairman Jaakko Pellikka confirmed to HS that Änwär had requested leave but did not disclose the reason. No dismissal decision has been announced.

Google said it intends to complete the environmental assessments within six weeks for Kajaani and ten weeks for Muhos.

The company also requested permission to undertake limited stabilisation work, including drainage management, erosion prevention and water quality monitoring.

Residents have raised concerns about muddy runoff flowing from the cleared land towards the Oulujoki River, according to HS.

The dispute concerns projects forming part of Google's €13 billion investment plans for Finnish data centres over two years.

HT