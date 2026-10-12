The company said on Monday, 12 October, that around 2,050 positions in Finland would fall within the scope of the negotiations, which are expected to last six weeks.

Telecommunications operator Telia Finland has announced restructuring negotiations that could result in the elimination of 355 positions as part of a wider reorganisation affecting approximately 900 jobs across its Nordic and Baltic operations.

Add Helsinki Times as a preferred source on Google (opens Google in a new tab)

The proposed restructuring forms part of parent company Telia Company's plans to simplify its organisation, reduce overlapping functions and transfer more decision-making responsibilities to national subsidiaries.

Although the changes could eliminate 355 positions in Finland, Telia expects to create approximately 75 new roles in the country. Another 50 positions are expected to transfer from the parent company to Telia Finland.

The restructuring aims to bring operational responsibilities closer to customers and individual markets, allowing national businesses to respond to changing demand without relying as heavily on centralised group functions.

"Our goal is for Telia to be known for quality, security and an excellent customer experience," Telia Finland chief executive Holger Haljand said in a company statement.

"Customer expectations are changing, and we want to ensure our ability to respond to them faster than before," he added.

At group level, Telia aims to achieve annual gross savings of approximately one billion Swedish kronor, equivalent to more than €89 million, through the proposed organisational changes.

The company expects to eliminate around 900 positions across its operations while transferring approximately 220 roles from central group functions to national subsidiaries.

Telia operates telecommunications businesses across the Nordic and Baltic countries. The restructuring would give its national units greater responsibility for operations and business development.

The company said its Finnish operations would receive additional responsibilities as part of the changes, requiring adjustments to existing organisational structures and working practices.

Telia has not specified which departments or locations in Finland would face the proposed reductions.

HT