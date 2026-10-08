The project, announced on Thursday, 8 October, would create around 2,000 jobs during construction and approximately 300 permanent positions once the facility becomes operational, according to the company.

French artificial intelligence infrastructure company Sesterce has announced plans to invest more than €10 billion in a data centre campus at the former Kaipola paper mill in Jämsä, central Finland, with construction scheduled to begin before the end of 2026.

The development will begin with a 200-megawatt facility before expanding to 600 megawatts in a second phase. Sesterce also aims to develop more than one gigawatt of AI computing capacity across Finland over the longer term.

The company plans to use existing electricity connections, water systems, buildings and transport infrastructure at the former industrial site.

Sesterce chief executive Youssef El Manssouri told Finnish public broadcaster Yle that the investment decision had already been made and an agreement signed with the project's future customer.

He described the customer as one of the world's two leading AI laboratories but declined to identify the company or disclose the project's financial backers.

The site previously housed a paper mill operated by Finnish forestry group UPM, which ceased production in early 2021, affecting more than 400 workers.

Jämsä town manager Jori Reijula welcomed the proposed investment but stressed that several regulatory procedures must be completed before construction proceeds.

Speaking to Helsingin Sanomat, Reijula said several internationally recognised companies were involved in the project, although he declined to name them.

Sesterce has pledged to support the development of one megawatt of new renewable electricity generation in Finland for every megawatt consumed by the campus, within ten years of operations beginning.

The company also plans to use closed-loop liquid cooling systems, rainwater and recycled water instead of drinking water.

A €10 million community fund would finance local projects selected with the municipality and residents. Sesterce has promised annual independent audits of its environmental and community commitments.

Electricity network operator Elenia confirmed that the Kaipola site already connects to its high-voltage network, providing infrastructure for the proposed first phase.

The announcement follows other data centre investment plans in Finland. Google announced €13 billion in planned investments in September, while Icelandic-origin operator atNorth recently outlined a €2 billion data centre project in Salo.

Sesterce says it intends to prioritise Finnish contractors and subcontractors during construction and is examining other former industrial sites for future developments.

HT