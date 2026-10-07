The company informed employees about the plans but did not issue a public statement, according to the newspaper. Nokia later confirmed to Yle that it had started the change negotiation process.

Nokia plans to cut up to 253 positions in Finland as the network equipment maker seeks to reduce costs and direct investment towards areas including defence, artificial intelligence and data centres, Helsingin Sanomat reported on Wednesday.

The planned reductions affect Nokia operations in Espoo, Tampere and Oulu. Negotiations with employee representatives are due to begin on Monday, 12 October.

Nokia employs about 6,800 people in Finland. The proposed cuts represent about 3.7% of that workforce.

According to HS, Nokia told employees that the changes aim to protect the company’s competitiveness while allowing investment in businesses expected to support future growth.

Nokia Finland country manager Mikko Hautala told employees in an email obtained by HS that the company intends to continue investing in areas regarded as strategically important.

“For Finland, our intention is to continue investing in strategically important areas, including the defence sector and opportunities created by artificial intelligence and data centres,” Hautala wrote, according to the newspaper.

He said the planned changes were necessary as Nokia responds to changes in its operating environment.

The reductions form part of the cost-saving programme Nokia launched in 2023. The company aims to reduce operating expenses by between €800 million and €1.2 billion by the end of this year. Nokia said in its July interim report that it was targeting the upper end of that range.

The latest negotiations follow another round of reductions in Finland earlier this year. Nokia announced in April that it would cut 107 positions in the country.

Employee representative Jari Nummikoski, who represents senior salaried staff, told HS that another round of negotiations had been expected after similar processes in previous years.

HT