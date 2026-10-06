The Finnish Supervisory Agency, LVV, issued the request on Tuesday. Tuike Finland must stop the specified work immediately and no later than 23 October.

Finnish authorities have ordered Google subsidiary Tuike Finland to halt work affecting the environment at planned data centre sites in Muhos and Kajaani until environmental impact assessments are completed.

The order covers tree removal, excavation, blasting, crushing, soil removal, drainage work and the construction of site roads and storage areas.

Planning, measurements, soil surveys and work that has limited environmental effects and is easy to reverse remain permitted.

LVV said investigations available to the agency indicate that work has already changed both sites. This includes tree clearance, removal of topsoil, construction of roads and storage areas, changes to ditches and culverts and stormwater work.

“Our assessment is that these measures change the environment and cause impacts whose identification and assessment are among the central objectives of the environmental impact assessment procedure,” Tommi Muilu, head of LVV’s environmental department, said in the agency’s statement.

Environmental impact assessment procedures for both projects remain unfinished. They are expected to conclude during 2026.

Tuike Finland has until 14 October to submit a written response to LVV and state whether it intends to follow the request. Google has since said it will comply.

“We understand the concern caused by the situation. In this case, we did not meet the high standards we set ourselves,” Sondre Ronander, Google’s communications manager for Finland and Norway, said in a company statement.

Ronander said Google had acted in good faith under Finland’s Forest Act, conducted nature surveys and taken measures to protect sites with environmental value. He said Google plans to plant trees across 130 hectares in Muhos.

The dispute had already drawn scrutiny in September. The Finnish Association for Nature Conservation said more than 300 hectares of forest had been cleared at the planned data centre site in Leppiniemi, Muhos, while environmental impact assessment procedures were still incomplete.

The organisation argued that permanent land-use conversion on that scale should have been preceded by an environmental impact assessment. It also raised concerns about work at Google’s Otanmäki project in Kajaani.

The projects are a part of Google’s €13 billion data centre investment in Finland.

LVV said environmental assessments are intended to identify significant effects before decisions and major preparatory work take place. Large-scale changes made before the process ends risk limiting the assessment of alternatives and measures designed to reduce environmental harm.

If Tuike Finland fails to comply, LVV said it will consider administrative enforcement under environmental assessment legislation or other applicable laws. Such proceedings could include a conditional fine.

Google’s decision to comply means such enforcement is not required at this stage.

HT