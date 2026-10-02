Eurostat estimated annual inflation across the 21-country currency bloc at 3.8%, up from 3.2% in August. A Reuters poll had put the expected rate at 3.6%.

Eurozone inflation rose more than expected in September as energy costs pushed consumer prices further above the European Central Bank’s target, leaving policymakers to decide whether the latest surge requires another interest rate rise.

The annual inflation rate now stands close to twice the ECB’s 2% medium-term target and at its highest level since 2023.

Energy accounted for much of the increase. Energy prices rose 18.8% from September 2025, compared with a 14.3% annual increase in August. They gained 3.9% in September alone.

Other parts of the consumer basket showed smaller increases. Services prices rose 3.2% from a year earlier, compared with 3.0% in August. Food, alcohol and tobacco inflation increased to 1.4% from 1.1%.

Unprocessed food prices rose 4.0%, up from 2.7% in August. Prices for non-energy industrial goods increased 1.1%, down from 1.2%.

Core inflation, which excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, edged up to 2.5% from 2.4%. The limited movement in the measure gives ECB policymakers evidence that the energy shock has not yet spread across prices on the same scale as the headline figure.

The ECB has raised interest rates twice this year. Its latest 25-basis-point increase in September took the deposit facility rate to 2.50%. The Governing Council will announce its next monetary policy decision on 29 October.

Reuters reported that investors expect further increases over the coming year, though market expectations over the timing remain subject to changes in energy prices, inflation data and financial conditions.

The inflation figures varied across the currency bloc. Lithuania recorded the highest annual rate at 6.1%, followed by Bulgaria at 5.6%. Cyprus and Luxembourg each recorded 5.2%, while Greece reached 5.1% and Spain 5.0%.

Malta recorded the lowest rate at 2.4%, followed by Finland at 2.6% and Latvia at 2.9%.

Inflation also accelerated across the eurozone’s four largest economies. Spain recorded 5.0%, Italy 4.1%, France 3.4% and Germany 3.3%. Italy registered a 2.0% monthly increase in consumer prices, the largest September rise among euro-area members.

Eurostat will publish the full September inflation data on 16 October.

HT