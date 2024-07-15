This upward trend in bankruptcy filings has been ongoing for over two years. According to Tommi Veistämö , Chief Statistician at Statistics Finland,

The number of companies filing for bankruptcy in Finland continues to climb, with June witnessing a significant rise. A total of 252 bankruptcy filings were recorded, an increase of 13 compared to the same month last year. The service sector remains the hardest hit, accounting for approximately half of all filings.

the 12-month rolling sum of bankruptcy filings was at its lowest in January 2021, with 1,970 companies filing for bankruptcy. Since then, the number has surged by 76%, reaching 3,461 companies in the past year.

The service industry reported the highest number of bankruptcies in June, with 121 filings. The trade sector followed with 47 filings.

“Compared to the 20-year average, the number of bankruptcy filings in the agriculture, forestry, and fishing industries has more than doubled. The service sector has seen almost as significant an increase. In the construction sector, bankruptcies have risen by a third, while the industrial sector has remained stable,” Veistämö explained.

Regional Disparities Highlighted

The accommodation and food service industry saw 14 bankruptcy filings in June, with half of these from Helsinki. The capital city led the nation with 54 filings, followed by Vantaa with 17.

A longer-term analysis reveals considerable regional variation in bankruptcy filings across Finland. Compared to the 20-year average, filings have surged by 82% in North Karelia and 50% in Central Finland. Conversely, there has been a decrease in filings in South and Central Ostrobothnia, South Savo, South Karelia, and Päijät-Häme.

Among Finland’s ten largest cities, Vantaa, Espoo, and Jyväskylä have experienced the most significant increases in bankruptcy filings.

Economic Outlook

The persistent rise in bankruptcies, especially within the service sector, underscores the challenging economic environment faced by businesses. As the trend shows no signs of abating, stakeholders are closely monitoring the situation, particularly in the most affected regions and industries. The data serves as a crucial indicator for policymakers aiming to support struggling sectors and mitigate further economic fallout.

HT