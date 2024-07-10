Recently, the Swedish-born banking option has come under fire for servicing online casinos that lack the proper Swedish licensing. In this article, we look deeper into this case, how it started, and how it has progressed.

Internet users nowadays are buying a lot of stuff online through online retail. In order to do so, they need to have tools to be able to pay for all of it. In Finland, as well as in some other regions, one of the most popular payment methods is Zimpler.

Zimpler’s rise to fame

Zimpler was originally launched in 2012. Back then, it used to provide users with a vastly different user experience than it does now. In fact, Zimpler started as a mobile payment method that could be used in conjunction with the customer’s mobile phone bill.

Zimpler would quickly become a favorite among online casino users who wanted to postpone their payments. This sparked outrage as not all Zimpler users could necessarily afford to be gambling in the first place.

After around 5 years in operation, Zimpler would entirely overhaul its service. The Swedish company decided to capitalize on a new trend of pay n play casinos that could swiftly be accessed with bankID verification. Originally, this trend was started by Zimpler’s biggest competitor Trustly, and Zimpler would follow suit.

Ever since the launch of Zimpler’s pay n play services, the method has become a huge hit among online casino customers. With it, players no longer need to register accounts or come up with usernames and passwords. All that is needed is a bank account and a mobile banking app on a smart device.

The case against Zimpler

In July 2023, news came out that the Swedish Gaming Authority (Spelinspektionen) had ordered Zimpler AB to cease providing payment service solutions containing BankID to gaming companies that lack a Swedish gaming license.

For a long time, the Swedish government used to have a monopoly on all gambling. However, in 2019, this monopoly ended with the advent of a new Swedish gambling license. By purchasing this license, gambling companies outside of Sweden could finally enter the market legally.

Unfortunately for the lawmaker, not all gambling companies opted to get the Swedish license. Due to strict regulations, some of them decided to instead keep providing Swedes with online gambling outside of the licensing system parameters. Because of this, the Swedish Gaming Authority set out to target Zimpler as a popular payment method that serves such casino companies. The argument for the authority is that Zimpler AB must clearly be targeting Swedish players with its bankID service.

The Swedish Gaming Authority would end up filing an injunction combined with a fine of 25 million Swedish Krona or 2,2 million euros if they fail to comply.

The decision

As it turns out, with a verdict reached on 12th June, the administrative court in Linköping would end annulling the case against Zimpler AB. In other words, the Swedish Gaming Authority’s court case against the payment provider failed.

However, as is often the case in legal court, Spelinspektionen has filed an appeal, continuing to argue that by providing its payment service, Zimpler AB is promoting what they perceive to be illegal gambling.

Conclusion

Since 2019, there has been a lot of news pouring in from Sweden about the shaky foundations of the national gambling regulations. Many experts have argued that a lot of mistakes were made in creating the system, including coming down too hard on online casino bonuses and marketing. Because of these decisions, the so-called gray market still runs rampant in Sweden.

Finland is currently in the same situation that Sweden found itself in just a few years ago. According to the latest information, Finland is going to launch its own licensing system at the start of 2027. Some of these plans have already been criticized by experts, causing speculation that Finland could end up making a lot of the same mistakes that Sweden already made. It remains to be seen whether this will indeed turn out to be the case.

HT