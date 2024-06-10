The year 2024 is full of promise for many industries in Finland and Sweden. Networking and getting information on the latest trends and innovations is essential, if you want to keep ahead of the curve and triumph in the ever evolving business landscape. That’s why we decided to have a look at the best events for entrepreneurs to attend in Finland and Sweden in 2024. Check out our list and mark the dates on your calendar, so that you won’t miss any business opportunities that might be waiting for you.

Maker Faire - Örebro

September 7th to 8th 2024

The Maker Faire in the beautiful state of Örebro in the middle of Sweden can be just the place where you find your next interesting business opportunity. This international event – also organized in cities such as Gent, Kyoto, and Philadelphia – brings together technology enthusiasts of all levels. Here you can truly find new ideas which have not hit the mainstream yet.

The event will be held in Kulturkvarteret, and there’s the added benefit of not having to pay more than thousand euros to take part. If you find yourself in Sweden or close by during September, visiting the Maker Faire can be surprisingly beneficial regardless of the industry your company operates in.

EURO EXPO IndustriMässa - Piteå

September 18th 2024

Whether your line of work requires the use of hydraulics, automatisation, or electronics – just to mention a few – the EURO EXPO IndustriMässa in Piteå is more than worth your time. It is not the easiest business exhibition to visit though, taking in consideration Piteå is located 800 kilometres northwards from Stockholm. But it will surely be an unforgettable experience, even if you won’t be able to make the business connections you hoped for.

However, there’s no reason to believe you won’t. EURO EXPO is one of the best events in Nordic countries to connect buyers and sellers of the manufacturing industry. You will be sure to meet many interesting people and get to know companies you might have never heard of. And best of all, save money for your business by making your next purchases from a trusted new contact.

LLB Expo - Stockholm

October 1st to 3rd 2024

Should event technology be something you are interested in, paying a visit to LLB Expo in Stockholm is a definite choice for the first days of October. The beautiful Swedish capital will welcome an international crowd of professionals for a 3 days event that won’t be lacking in flashing lights and other newest innovations within the industry.

At LLB you can hear many presentations given by industry-leading speakers, meet plenty of rising Fintech names, such as investor Nicolai Chamizo, and take part in various activities. There are plenty of side events during LLB Expo 2024 in Stockholm, so whatever you’re looking for inside the modern technology business world, this is the place to be in October.

National Entrepreneur Days- Seinäjoki

October 11th to 12th 2024

Finland is not all about Helsinki and the capital area. Southern Ostrobothnia is becoming more and more famous for its strong feeling of entrepreneurship, and the “National Entrepreneur Days” (Valtakunnalliset yrittäjäpäivät) is one of those events you should not miss, if you want to do business in Finland. Moreover, you’ll be able to enjoy the best of Finland’s autumn in the beautiful Seinäjoki area, offering plenty of natural attractions for visitors.

The main thing, of course, is networking and learning new ways of thinking from dozens of Finnish speakers. In 2024 there are many ways to benefit from Valtakunnalliset yrittäjäpäivät, including listening to such highly valued professionals as philosopher Esa Saarinen, a CEO for a well known Finnish company Muutostehdas Oy since 1989.

Slush - Helsinki

November 20th to 21st 2024

Slush is one of leading technology-focused business events in the world. This yearly event is aimed especially for any promising start-up tech companies, who are looking for reliable investors to give their project the extra boost they’re looking for. This means more visibility and the possibility to expand the reach of the company from the domestic market to the international one.

Besides various presentations of the newest event technology, there will also be an interesting crowd of entrepreneurs to meet and network with. If you’re looking to find out how the future of major events will look like, whether it is sports or rock concerts, make sure not to miss out on this amazing opportunity.

HT