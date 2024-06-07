The negotiations were initiated as part of a reform process that seeks to establish a more flexible and effective delivery network.

POSTI on Thursday announced it will lay off a maximum of 153 employees from its delivery and terminal divisions following the conclusion of consultative negotiations initiated with staff representatives in April.

“The change negotiations were constructive. Together with staff representatives, we found various voluntary arrangements that we offered to employees affected by the negotiations. We will continue to support our staff amid the change,” said Ari Olli, a director at the e-commerce and delivery services group of Posti.

The Finnish state-owned postal service estimated at the onset of the negotiations that it would have to terminate up to 300 positions.

Posti is also in the middle of another round of consultative negotiations to terminate up to 250 positions.

The need to reduce staff stems from its plan to discontinue the delivery of unaddressed direct marketing mail and other unsolicited mass-mailed items, such as free magazines and newspapers, by the start of 2025.

The company pointed out last month that advertisers are relying increasingly on digital channels while consumers, especially in urban areas, are increasingly reluctant to receive ads and freely distributed papers. About 1.2 million Finnish households have expressly prohibited the sending of unaddressed direct marketing, according to Posti.

The company employs around 15,000 people in Finland.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT