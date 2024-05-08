In Finland , consumer loans serve as vital financial tools, offering individuals the flexibility to fulfill various needs, from purchasing household appliances to covering unexpected expenses. With consumer loan options ranging from small, short-term borrowings to larger, long-term commitments, Finnish borrowers have access to a diverse array of lending products tailored to their specific requirements.

As a cornerstone of the country's financial landscape, consumer loans play a pivotal role in empowering individuals to manage their finances efficiently and pursue their aspirations with confidence.

Sortter, a Finnish loan comparison service, offers statistical information regarding loan applications and approvals by banks and financial institutions concerning unsecured and consumer loans. The data is based on the credit decisions of 20 banks and financial institutions and the information provided during loan applications on the comparison service. These statistics have been collected since 2020 and are updated monthly.

In addition to details about loan applicants, the statistics report includes acceptance rates, average loan periods and amounts, yearly interest rates, and effective interest rates offered by banks and financial institutions. Users can filter the information by specific periods, age groups, occupations, earnings, and applied loan amounts.

Let's delve deeper into Sortter's statistics!

Unsecured loan for ordinary purchases – who gets it?

A consumer loan is a one-time unsecured loan, typically granted for smaller purchases. Consumer loans can range up to €60,000, with loan periods from one to twenty years.

From January 2020 to the beginning of 2024, there have been over 642,500 credit decisions in the statistics, encompassing all age groups, professions, and income levels.

The average consumer loan applicant during this period:

- Is aged 30–39.

- Earns between €2000 and €4000.

- Is an employee – 69% of applicants belong to this occupational group.

- Applies for an average loan amount of €10,000-€13,000.

Examining the average loan period, there's a slight increase starting from July 2021. By the beginning of 2024, the average loan periods have been around 7 years. Overall, 27% of loan applications were accepted during the period mentioned.

Income level significantly impacts credit decisions: within the same age group, changes to income level can increase credit decisions by a few percentage points. Additionally, higher age correlates with slightly higher credit decisions.

Don’t bite off more than you can chew – compare loans and find the best-suited consumer loan for your needs

Sortter's loan statistics reveal that higher income levels correspond to higher applied loan sums and a greater chance of a positive credit decision. Moreover, loan duration plays a role when applying for a loan: it's advisable to align monthly loan installments with your financial situation.

When applying for a consumer loan, comparing offers from different creditors is essential. Sortter facilitates easy, fast, and free loan comparisons: with one application, users receive dozens of loan offers, prioritized by the lowest effective annual interest rate. The effective annual interest rate has the most significant impact on the overall cost of the loan. In a three-year inspection period within Sortter's statistics, the average interest rate and effective annual interest rate, inclusive of all other costs, stood at 15%.

Consumer loans don't have to break the bank: by comparing loans, individuals can find the best and most affordable consumer loan for their needs, ensuring they avoid unnecessary charges or excessive interest payments, thus maintaining a balanced financial situation.

HT