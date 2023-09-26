The labor movement in Finland has engaged in a prominent battle against the government's labor market reforms. Various measures and actions are taken nearly every day. So far, these actions have been more moderate than the rhetoric from labor leaders, and hopefully, they will remain so in the future, writes Mikael Pentikäinen , CEO of the Federation of Finnish Enterprises.

Labor unions present a strong argument against why Finland's labor markets should not be reformed even under this government. They want to continue down the path of avoiding reforms and complicating business operations, primarily to protect their power, a path Finland has followed for decades.

Let's recap why there is a dire need for reforms.

Rising Debt and High Structural Unemployment

Firstly, Finland's public finances are heavily indebted. We need stronger growth, cost-saving measures, and reforms that do not exacerbate the crisis in public finances. Continuously accumulating billions in debt year after year in a multi-generational approach to policymaking is unsustainable. Therefore, every reform that strengthens employment and saves public expenses is worth its weight in gold.

Secondly, despite developments in recent years, Finland still faces high structural unemployment. Finland's structural unemployment is around seven percent, whereas in Denmark, for example, it is approximately three percent. Structural unemployment can only be reduced through structural reforms.

Thirdly, in the past couple of years, Finland has lost around 10,000 employer entrepreneurs, about every eighth employer company. Many small employers are closing down or transitioning to sole proprietorship because the risk of hiring has become too great. It is not in the interest of employees if small employer companies disappear.

Two Tiers in Finland's Labor Markets

Fourthly, there are approximately 300,000 individuals between the ages of 25 and 59 who are outside the labor market, neither employed nor unemployed. We need stronger incentives for labor force participation to ensure that resources are available to care for those who genuinely cannot participate in the workforce, for one reason or another. This is essential as our dependency ratio worsens.

Fifthly, in a free society, individuals and businesses are equal before the law, regardless of their background or whether they are union members. In Finland's labor markets, equality is not realized. We have two tiers: organized and unorganized labor. This cannot be, as people should be treated equally under the law. In a free country, one may belong to a union, but one should also have the right not to belong.

Functional Labor Markets Benefit Workers

The government program includes several structural reforms, and while there is much good in it, some aspects, such as local bargaining, fall short.

Implementing the program is crucial for restoring the health of Finland's public finances and strengthening employment. It is also essential for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as it equips them to compete.

When labor unions attack the government and its labor market reforms, they are also attacking Finnish businesses, as these reforms are vital for companies to thrive.

Functional labor markets and competitive companies are also in the best interest of workers. If one's employer does not prosper, job security is at risk. Many are painfully aware of this right now as numerous businesses face difficulties, and bankruptcies are more frequent than in decades. This is a compelling reason to persistently pursue labor market reforms.

Mikael Pentikäinen, the author, is the CEO of the Federation of Finnish Enterprises.

HT