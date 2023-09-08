The flag carrier said roughly half of the recruits will be employed on a permanent and the rest on a fixed-term basis for the summer of 2024.

FINNAIR on Tuesday announced it is recruiting a total of 200 cabin crew at Helsinki Airport, marking the first cabin crew recruitments the majority state-owned airline will make at its home hub since 2019, according to Helsingin Sanomat .

“It is wonderful to once again get to recruit new cabin crew to our team,” rejoiced Sami Rolig, the head of in-flight experience at Finnair.

He added that the airline will be able to offer a job to the majority of the recruits immediately after they have completed the basic training in onboard safety, service and first aid at Finnair Flight Academy, a training centre located near Helsinki Airport. The first courses are scheduled to start in December.

Helsingin Sanomat reminded that Finnair has witnessed an up-tick in demand in recent times despite the continuing closure of Russian airspace. In July, the airline carried more than a million passengers for the first time since February 2020.

It has estimated that it will operate at 80–85-per-cent capacity, measured in available seat kilometres, this year when compared to 2019.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT