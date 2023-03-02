Despite Finland's economic downturn, the strong and pent-up demand for housing has shown signs of release in February, with some areas even reaching the levels of previous years.

Kiinteistömaailma , one of Finland's largest real estate agencies, announced that it facilitated the sale or rental of a total of 887 properties in February. Of those, 649 were used properties, 10 were new properties, and 228 were rental properties. The sale of used properties saw a significant 38% increase compared to the previous month.

Although national sales figures are still well below the usual levels for February, there have been positive signs in the Greater Helsinki area, according to Kiinteistömaailma's CEO Risto Kyhälä.

Last year in February, Kiinteistömaailma facilitated the sale or rental of 978 properties, in addition to 221 rental properties. While there is still some way to go to reach the levels of a busy housing market, the trend is positive.

In particular, the sale of used properties saw a significant increase in February, with 649 properties sold compared to 470 in January and 502 in December 2022. However, the sale of new properties remained relatively stagnant. Rental services continued to be in high demand, with Kiinteistömaailma maintaining strong levels of business in recent months.

HT