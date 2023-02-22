Of those who have been working remotely, almost half (48%) said they would consider leaving their current position if they were no longer able to work from home.

Half of Finnish workers would consider changing jobs if they were not allowed to work remotely, according to a recent workplace survey. The Työelämägallup (working life survey) poll also found that the number of employees working from home full-time has dropped from 44% to just 25% in the past year.

This sentiment was most prevalent among young people aged 18 to 29, with 64% stating that the ability to work remotely was an important factor in their job choice.

Despite the return to the office, the survey showed that remote work has had a positive impact on job satisfaction, productivity, and work autonomy, with 60%, 54%, and 50% of respondents, respectively, reporting improvements in these areas. The study also found that hybrid work arrangements, where employees alternate between working remotely and in the office, have become the norm.

Mikael Pentikäinen, CEO of Suomen Yrittäjät, said that allowing remote work can be a competitive advantage for employers. "Many young people place a high value on remote work, and would consider changing jobs if it was not possible," he said. "If multi-location work adds value for both the employer and employees, it should be encouraged."

The survey also found that remote work has reduced the number of sick days taken, with 52% of respondents reporting fewer absences due to illness. However, over half (54%) said that remote work has made it more difficult to separate work and personal time.

The vast majority of employees (79%) said that their employer is supportive of remote work, and if multi-location work were to become more common, most people would choose to work from both home and the office.

The Työelämägallup survey was commissioned by Suomen Yrittäjät, Finland’s interest and service organization for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and conducted by Kantar Public Oy in January 2023, with 1,028 respondents. The survey has a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points at a 50% confidence level. The full results can be found here.

HT