Horttanainen, who has worked at management positions at the Finland Chamber of Commerce for over ten years, is a lawyer by training. Previously, she has also worked as a lawyer at the Finland Chamber of Commerce and Finnish Pension Alliance TELA.

Anne Horttanainen has been appointed as the new Managing Director of the Finnish Venture Capital Association (FVCA). She will step into the new role at the beginning of 2023.

Horttanainen, who has extensive experience in advocating for a better operating environment for Finnish businesses, eagerly takes up the position as the Managing Director of FVCA.

“I am excited to have the chance to lead this well-functioning and established association and team. The uncertain market situation naturally creates challenges for businesses and the private equity and venture capital investors backing them – that is why we must continue to make sure that Finland becomes the best place for entrepreneurs, top talent, and investors. I am happy to take on the challenge and do my part in building sustainable growth in Finland,” Horttanainen says.

“By helping portfolio companies grow into market leaders both in Finland and globally, private equity and venture capital investors play a key role in building a more competitive Finland. We are looking forward to having Anne lead FVCA – her strong background in advocacy work and broad networks will help strengthen the industry’s voice,” comments FVCA’s Chairperson of the Board, Janne Holmia.

Anne Horttanainen succeeds Pia Santavirta, who has been appointed the new CEO of the state-owned investment company Tesi.

HT

Source: Finnish Venture Capital Association (FVCA)