At 2021 Finnish startups broke the previous records and raised a total of 1,2 billion euros of capital. Now, on November 14th 2022, Finnish startups have already exceeded last year's numbers: the total amount of equity capital raised is over 1,3 billion euros.

We expect several funding rounds to be still published this year. With that in mind, the final numbers of 2022 should look even better", explains Jonne Kuittinen, the operations manager, and head of research of The Finnish Venture Capital Association

"We wanted to publish these figures to help understand the development of the startup ecosystem in Finland. Even though this year has been turbulent in the world politics, our startups have been attracting capital. Albeit it remains to be seen what future brings, right now situation looks good", comments Pia Santavirta, the managing director of The Finnish Venture Capital Association.

The annual figures including all startup investments will be published during spring 2023.

Source: Finnish Venture Capital Association