The world’s first construction machine built using fossil-free steel is being launched today in conjunction with the United Nations environmental meeting Stockholm +50. The construction machine was manufactured by Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE), using fossil-free steel from SSAB and will operate in NCC’s quarry at Södra Sandby in Skåne, Sweden.

The construction machine, an articulated hauler, was handed over by President of Volvo CE Melker Jernberg, to NCC’s President Tomas Carlsson at a ceremony in conjunction with the United Nations environmental meeting Stockholm +50. Other participants included the Swedish Minister for Climate and the Environment Annika Strandhäll and the US climate envoy John Kerry, who was tasked with unveiling the machine.

“NCC has a firm commitment to contribute to sustainable development. We are working determinedly and systematically to reach that target, which includes selecting machines that live up to our high demands. As demonstrated in this great example, it takes strong and proactive partnerships between several players to make the sustainable shift possible,” says Tomas Carlsson, President and CEO of NCC.

NCC and Volvo CE have cooperated for several years and worked together to identify innovative solutions and new technology that can drive developments forward and are in line with NCC’s objective to become climate neutral by 2045. For example, the parties are working with efficient loading methods to reduce the number of transport journeys in the Centralen phase of the West Link project.

“We are sure that to succeed in decarbonizing the construction industry, actors in the value chain will need to collaborate and act. Thanks to our strong partnerships with other driven and forward-thinking companies, we are now able to lead the change towards fossil-free construction and be the first to deliver a machine built using fossil-free steel to a customer. Turning commitments into actions is key to building the world we want to live in,” says Melker Jernberg, President of Volvo CE.

The machine, an A30G, is produced at Volvo CE’s Braås facility in Sweden with fossil-free steel from the steel company SSAB, which has a much lower carbon footprint than a machine made from conventional steel. The machine is fuel-efficient and will operate on HVO, biodiesel.

“Our efforts to minimize climate impact not only involve our own operations; we look at the entire value chain. Transportation is one of our priority areas, and here we look at reducing emissions from engines as well as the overall footprint of a machine. As a major buyer of machinery, we can have an impact by making sustainable choices, says Tomas Carlsson.

The articulated hauler will operate at NCC’s quarry in Södra Sandby near Lund, where it will help to produce stone materials for new roads, infrastructure and construction projects.

