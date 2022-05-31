Following months of investigation, Nordea reported suspicions of fraud earlier this year to the police. Today the Norwegian police arrested two Norwegian Nordea employees on the suspicion of loans being issued on false grounds.
Nordea is working in close cooperation with the police on the matter and has suspended the employees in question. Nordea as a company is not being investigated in this matter.
- Nordea regards the arrests with the utmost seriousness and we are collaborating closely with the authorities, including the police, on the case. We are taking all necessary steps with regard to the two employees, says Randi Marjamaa, Country Senior Executive and Head of Personal Banking at Nordea Norway.
- Nordea will never accept any form of financial crime or being used for any activities that could facilitate financial crime. We give high priority to fighting financial crime at Nordea, says Randi Marjamaa.
Source: Nordea