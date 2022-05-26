The Finnish energy company reported earlier this month that it has terminated the supplier contract for the plant with Raos Project, a Finnish subsidiary of Russia’s Rosatom.

FENNOVOIMA on Tuesday announced it has withdrawn its application for a building permit for a nuclear power plant in Pyhäjoki, Ostrobothnia, delivering what many believe was the final blow to the controversial project.

Raos Project also had a roughly 33-per-cent stake in the project.

Helsingin Sanomat on Tuesday wrote that the withdrawal of the permit application essentially guarantees that no Russian-funded nuclear power plant will be built in Pyhäjoki. “The permit process has now been completed except for the formal termination,” said Riku Huttunen, a director general at the Ministry of Employment and Economic Affairs.

The withdrawal also makes it very unlikely that any nuclear power plant will be built on the site in the near future, as moving forward with another plant supplier would require that the possibly years-long permit process is re-started.

“It’s be a big project to launch a new nuclear power project when it comes to environmental assessments and permits,” said Huttunen.

With Raos Project announcing it will seek compensation for the abandoned project, Fennovoima is faced with what looks certain to be a protracted legal dispute.

The Finnish energy company stated in its press release that all work related to the supplier contract has ended at the construction site, adding that its focus is presently on preserving the site for the short and long term.

“Fennovoima expects significant impact from the [engineering, procurement and construction] contract termination decision and has therefore kicked off [consultative] negotiations for all its employees that are expected to last until 21 June,” it stated.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT