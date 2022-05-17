The world's leading startup event Slush will be back with 12,000 visitors on the 17th-18th of November 2022. The first speakers have been announced today and the public ticket sale starts on May 25th, 2022, at 10:00 AM GMT+3 at slush.org .

This year, 4,200 startup founders and operators and 2,200 investors are expected to join Slush. This group of investors manages close to a trillion of growth capital. "For a startup founder, this means that during Slush, there will be quite exactly one investor per startup in Helsinki. There is no better place in the world for startups to raise funding", says Eerika Savolainen, CEO of Slush.

The stage program will feature top-level speakers from around the world, such as legendary Venture Capital investor Doug Leone, who has led the private equity firm Sequoia for more than 20 years, Loreanne Garcia, the Founder of Kavak, one of Latin America's most successful growth companies, and Nikolay Storonsky, the Founder of financial superapp Revolut. In total, Slush will feature more than 150 speakers and moderators over the two days.

In addition to top-level speakers, Slush stages will host the well-known Slush 100 pitching competition, as well as Builders' Studio, a new highly-popular stage concept from Slush 2021 that unpacks a startup's journey from idea to exit. In addition, 200 side events will be held around Helsinki during the Slush week.

"Slush's mission is to help and create entrepreneurs to change the world. In the coming years, Slush will focus on growing in relevance rather than in scale, both in terms of our visitors and content. We ruthlessly focus on early-stage startup founders and their needs", Savolainen states.

Slush is a not-for-profit movement on a mission to help and create founders to change the world. The main event brings together the people of the ecosystem at the Expo and Convention Centre Helsinki (Messukeskus) on November 17–18, 2022. Public ticket sales start on May 25, 2022.

Slush's all-year-round offering

Slush'D

In addition to the main event, this year Slush supports six international teams on three different continents to host their local Slush'D events.

https://www.slush.org/slushd/

Node by Slush -online community

A curated online community that gives startup founders access to all the resources they need on their founder journey

slush.node.org

Soaked by Slush -media

The leading European source of founder advice and startup commentary

slush.org/soaked

