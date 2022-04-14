In 2022, the Rail Baltica project delivery organisations plan to advance with next phases of the already started construction and consolidated material tenders, as well as launch new construction procurements across the three Baltic States.

Rail Baltica global project Procurement Plan for 2022 is announced, providing an overview of the planned tenders, timeline, with the total planned contract amounts exceeding 2 billion euros.

Also, tenders for the Rail Baltica subsystems - electrification (ENE) and control-command and signalling (CCS) design and build – the largest in the EU, design and supervision services for the remaining strategic main line section “Kaunas – Polish Border” will be launched. The plan also includes consolidated supply for noise barriers and fencing, design, and IT architecture development strategy tenders to be launched in 2022.

The Role and Strategic Importance of Rail Baltica is Increasing

“Despite the external challenges, including impact of the Covid-19 pandemics and now the devastating and condemnable war on Ukraine, the Rail Baltica project is advancing. We are progressing with completion of detailed technical designs in the already started 650 km and have launched the design and design supervision services for the „Kaunas – Vilnius” section. With construction works taking place in all three Baltic states, we have also signed the Control-Command and Signalling Engineering and Works Supervision contract that allows to proceed with preparations for the railway subsystems’ design and build procurement. The Rail Baltica Ülemiste joint terminal construction procurement has been launched as well as the Rail Baltica main line in Latvia construction procurement is approaching its second phase. The Procurement Plan with the total estimated contract value exceeding 2bn EUR is to be seen as a strong commitment for the project maturity that is possible with the strong support of the Connecting Europe Facility funds, Finally, we continue applying for additional financing, and extra financing for priority activities in Latvia and Lithuania from the EU Military Mobility allocation of Connecting Europe Facility instrument is received,” told Agnis Driksna, CEO and Chairman of the Board at RB Rail AS.

“Our goal is to build and maintain strong and long-term relations with our strategic partners from the Baltic States and EU, including the Rail Baltica suppliers’ community which are of vital importance not only to successfully reach the ambitious targets, but also to deliver on the expectations for Rail Baltica being much more than just tracks” Driksna added.

Rail Baltica Procurement Webinar 2022 took place on 13 April 2022 with participants from the European Commission, the Rail Baltica Joint venture RB Rail AS and the national implementing bodies – Rail Baltic Estonia (Estonia), “Eiropas Dzelzceļa līnijas” (Latvia) and “LTG Infra” (Lithuania).

Source: Rail Baltica