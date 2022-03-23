Members of the Paperworkers’ Union have been on strike at plants of the Finnish forest industry company since January. The union with roughly 14,000 active members has most recently decided to, if necessary, extend the strike until 16 April.

NATIONAL CONCILIATOR Leo Suomaa on Tuesday submitted a proposal to settle a protracted labour dispute between UPM and the Paperworkers’ Union of Finland.

Suomaa on Tuesday asked the parties to the labour dispute to respond to the settlement proposal by 10am on 14 April. The proposal only applies to workers of the pulp division of UPM.

The Paperworkers’ Union stated that it intends to continue negotiations with other business divisions under the guidance of the national conciliator while mulling over the settlement proposal, adding that finding agreements that apply to all of its members is a precondition for accepting the proposal.

The union had previously insisted on proceeding with the negotiations one business division at a time.

“I am pleased that we have entered a stage in the negotiations where the conciliator has determined that it is possible to submit a settlement proposal,” commented Juha Kääriäinen, the director of pulp operations at UPM in Finland. “I am hopeful that an agreement can be struck and that we can start up the plants as soon as possible.”

The Paperworkers’ Union emphasised yesterday that both parties should return to the negotiating table with realistic goals and a readiness to reach a rapid settlement. The negotiations are scheduled to continue on Wednesday.

