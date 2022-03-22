The Finnish tyre manufacturer stated last week on a conference call with analysts that it intends to continue its manufacturing operations in Russia, despite the withdrawals of several of its competitors due to the country’s military offensive against Ukraine.

SHARES in Nokian Tyres plummeted by more than 13 per cent on the Helsinki Stock Exchange on Monday.

Joonas Korkiakoski, an analyst at Inderes, wrote on Friday that Nokian Tyres stated on the call that it expects its demand to exceed supply as a result of the withdrawals of rival tyre manufacturers such as Bridgestone, Continental and Michelin.

“The company absolutely didn’t say it’ll benefit from the situation, but that was an observation analysts made purely based on market-economy mechanisms,” he underscored to YLE on Monday.

Korkiakoski spoke to the public broadcasting company about the interpretation made in media reports and social media commentary that the company had estimated that it could grow its market share and thereby benefit from the war-driven corporate exodus from Russia.

OP Financial Group wrote in its analysis that the conference call “left the impression” that the company has neither plans to nor major shareholders that have demanded that it withdraw from Russia. Inderes on Friday estimated that only a small share of re-sellers would refuse to sell tyres manufactured in Russia, but added that the war – particularly if it prolongs – could affect consumers and cause significant reputational harm to Nokian Tyres.

The 13-per-cent tumble taken by the share yesterday can be interpreted as an indication of the latter.

The situation is tricky for Nokian Tyres, which last year manufactured over 80 per cent of its tyres in Russia. Korkiakoski told YLE that pulling out of the country could decrease the company’s revenue by about 50 per cent – or 750–850 million euros – and operating result by 66 per cent – or 200 million euros.

Nokian Tyres has announced it will accelerate the re-location of certain manufacturing operations from Russia to Finland and the US.

Jukka Moisio, the CEO of Nokian Tyres, on Monday stressed to Helsingin Sanomat that the company is by no means seeking to benefit from its growing market share in Russia.

“Nokian Tyres condemns the war in all possible ways, and we’re on the side of peace. Relative to the company’s size, we have an enormous factory in St. Petersburg, and we naturally have to mull over carefully what we have to do with it so that it doesn’t end up in the wrong hands,” he said to the newspaper.

Reports that the company had indicated that it will benefit from the situation were rubbished also by Teemu Kangas-Kärki, the chief financial officer at Nokian Tyres.

“We haven’t said that we’d benefit from the growth of our market share, and we haven’t said that we’d benefit at the expense of the war. It’s a completely absurd claim,” he stated to Helsingin Sanomat.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT