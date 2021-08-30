After a year's hiatus , Slush will host an in-person startup event in Helsinki on December 1–2, 2021. This year, 3,200 startup founders and operators and 1,500 investors are expected to join Slush, with 8,000 attendees in total. First speakers have been announced today and the public ticket sale starts on September 1, 2021 at 10:00 AM GMT+3 at slush.org .

In 2020, Slush built an online platform for matchmaking, Node by Slush, and kept working on Soaked by Slush, a startup media founded in 2019. Even though Slush's year of 2020 ended up being successful, the main event still remains the crown jewel of Slush. Now, the transition back to normal is on its way, and this time around, changes to the main event need to be made in order to arrange it safely and successfully.

"We will make sure that Slush 2021 is safe for our visitors. As we are planning the health safety measures, we want to protect the things that make the event special. Slush is built around meaningful in-person encounters and stumbling across opportunities: these are things we can't fully achieve in the remote world. We encourage our visitors to commit to the health measures like we do to achieve a safe Slush experience that still feels like Slush", says Miika Huttunen, CEO of Slush.

To ensure the safety of the event, Slush commits to start using the Covid-19 passport and, for example, reinforce cleaning at the event venue, implement a no handshakes -policy, and offer masks for every attendee.

This year's theme is built around the new age of entrepreneurship: the entrepreneurial renaissance. Slush 2021 will spark a discussion on how entrepreneurship should change. In practice, the program aims to give founders the tools to tackle the most critical challenges of our time. As a new addition to the program, Slush brings out Builder's Studio, a concept where people behind startups show how an excellent startup is built - over the course of 15 hours.

"This year, more than ever before, it is likely that the person you'll meet in Slush is either someone who shares the same struggles with you or knows how to help you through them", Huttunen adds.

Top-level speakers from companies such as Tinder, Calm, and Miro will be seen on stage this year. As in previous years, some of the most renowned startup founders and investors globally will be joining. Among the first batch of 32 speakers, published today on slush.org, are Daniel Dines (Co-founder & CEO of UiPath), Luciana Lixandru (Partner at Sequoia), Peter Carlsson (Founder & CEO of Northvolt), Lila Ibrahim (COO at DeepMind), Guillaume Pousaz (Founder & CEO of Checkout.com), Sujata Bhatia (COO at Monzo), and Denis Sverdlov (Founder & CEO of Arrival). In total, Slush will feature more than 150 speakers and moderators over the two days.

"There is a clear demand for face-to-face interaction in the startup world. It might seem that we are more connected than ever, but the truth is, some things can't be achieved remotely. Sharing the highs and lows with peers, getting and giving advice, and having serendipitous meetings are essential for every founder's journey. Slush creates an environment where these things will happen, under one roof for two days", Huttunen adds.

Slush is a not-for-profit movement on a mission to create and help founders that change the world. The main event brings together the people of the ecosystem at the Expo and Convention Centre Helsinki (Messukeskus) on December 1–2, 2021. Slush offers year-round support for founders with Node by Slush, a curated online community that gives startup founders access to all the resources they need on their founder journey, and Soaked by Slush, the leading European source of founder advice and startup commentary.

Slush in numbers:

In 2019, with 25,000 individual attendees, Slush brought together 3,500 startups and 2,000 investors from over 110 countries.

In 2021, Slush expects 8,000 attendees in total: 3,200 startup founders and operators and 1,500 investors.

A total of 150 speakers and moderators will be joining Slush.

Slush opens public ticket sales on September 1, 2021, at slush.org. The first batch of tickets are sold with Hatching Bird pricing until September 12, or as long as the campaign-priced tickets are still available. New speakers are announced in the upcoming weeks on slush.org and other Slush channels.

