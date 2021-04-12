The Zero Accident Forum granted annual safety level classifications to its member workplaces, celebrating work communities that were able to improve their occupational safety. All in all, 87 workplaces from various industries received a safety level classification. Of these, 33 workplaces reached the goal of zero accidents in 2020. The workplaces will discuss the best practices of their safety work in an open online seminar on Tuesday, 4 May 2021.

“Of the 87 workplaces that received a safety level classification this year, 33 were able to reach the goal of zero accidents. This figure is higher than ever before,” says Anna Melleri, Director of Risk Management at VR Group, who chairs the steering group for the Zero Accident Forum.



The workplaces that received a safety level classification also included several industrial workplaces where the production has continued without interruptions or changes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Several companies in the construction industry had also been able to completely avoid accidents resulting in absences.



“We have been very pleased to see the number of workplaces applying for safety level classifications grow over the past few years. Workplaces wish to receive recognition for their long-term efforts in improving occupational safety,” says Tiina-Mari Monni, Product Manager at the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health and Director of the Zero Accident Forum.



Long-term work pays off. In 2020, the average number of accidents at Finnish workplaces amounted to 25 accidents per one million working hours. At the member workplaces of the Zero Accident Forum, the average accident frequency was 9.2, lower than the year before.



The key to positive safety development is that everyone at the workplace commits to the shared goal. The workplaces that received a safety level classification reported measures such as having the management complete more safety walks, asking the employees to carry out task-specific risk assessments, providing better safety orientation for subcontractors and inviting the subcontractors to participate in safety observations. Many workplaces also offer rewards for safety activities.

Workplaces discuss their successful COVID measures



This year, many workplaces have reported their successful measures in controlling the spread of COVID-19. Quick action and COVID measures based on the risk assessment of the workplace have proved highly effective.



The pandemic has also inspired new policies for promoting occupational safety. Management reviews have gone from a meeting at an auditorium a couple of times a year to a monthly video conference. Online training on occupational safety has also become increasingly popular.



“We have been glad to see that workplaces have been able to continue their safety work despite the pandemic. Companies have also developed new ways of organising safety training and shared risk assessments. Many of these new practices will most likely remain a permanent part of safety work,” says Anna Melleri.



The Zero Accident Forum consists of 450 workplaces, and the criteria for the safety level classification were created in co-operation with the member workplaces. The classification depends on the accident frequency of the workplace and the severity of the accidents, among other things. Other criteria include precise investigation of occupational accidents and reporting of incidents.

Level I – At the world’s forefront (35 workplaces)

Ahlstrom-Munksjö Glassfibre Oy, Karhula factory*

Bosch Rexroth Oy*

Caruna Oy*

Danisco Sweeteners Oy*

David Brown Santasalo Finland Oy

DS Smith, Finland*

Eaton Power Quality Oy

Elenia Oy*

Gasum Oy konserni*

Hexion Oy*

Kekkilä Oy*

Kiilto Oy*

Kraton Chemical Oy*

MeramaTec Oy*

Metso Outotec Finland Oy, Tampere

Neles Finland Oy*

Patria Land Oy*

Prefere Resins Finland Oy*

Radiometer Turku Oy

Rauman Satama Oy*

Roal Oy*

SK Protect Oy*

Solvay Chemicals Finland Oy*

Steris Finn-Aqua

Synthomer Finland Oy*

Tapaturva Oy*

Telinekataja Oy*

Thales DIS Finland Oy

Tmi Tiina Lius*

Trinseo Suomi Oy, Hamina*

Ulefos Oy*

Vakka-Suomen Voima Oy*

Venator P&A Finland Oy*

VEO Oy

Yara Suomi Oy, Siilinjärvi

Level II – Approaching the world’s forefront (32 workplaces)

Alamarin-Jet Oy*

Altia Oyj

ARNON Oy

Cargotec Finland Oy, Multilift

Cimcorp Oy

Coor Service Management Oy

Digita Oy

Ekorosk Oy Ab*

Euroports Pietarsaari Oy Ab*

Evonik Silica Finland Oy

Finnfeeds Finland Oy

GRK Infra Oy

GRK Rail Oy

Municipal federation of the hospital district of Helsinki and Uusimaa

Inspecta Oy

ISS Palvelut Oy

Kotkan Energia Oy

Kuusakoski Oy

Lappeenrannan Energia Oy

National Land Survey of Finland

Nordkalk Oy Ab

Posiva Oy*

Posti Palvelut Oy, early-morning delivery

Promens Oy*

Raumaster Paper Oy

Sappi Finland I Oy

Stora Enso Oyj, Metsä

Teollisuuden Voima Oyj

Finnish Institute of Occupational Health*

Umicore Finland Oy

Vapo Group Finland

Vexve Oy

Level III – Heading for the world’s forefront (20 workplaces)

Elekmerk Oy

Golder Associates Oy

HKScan Finland Oy

HT Laser Oy

Kiertokapula Oy

Kongsberg Maritime Finland Oy

Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj

Länsimetro project

Mantsinen Group Ltd Oy

Meyer Turku Oy

Moventas Gears Oy

NRC Group Finland Oy

Nurmijärven Sähkö Group

Osuuskauppa Arina

Ponsse Oyj

Municipal federation of the hospital district of Satakunta

Steveco Oy

Turun Korjaustelakka Oy

UPM Plywood Oy

VR Group

Source: The Finnish Institute of Occupational Health