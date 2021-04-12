The Zero Accident Forum granted annual safety level classifications to its member workplaces, celebrating work communities that were able to improve their occupational safety. All in all, 87 workplaces from various industries received a safety level classification. Of these, 33 workplaces reached the goal of zero accidents in 2020. The workplaces will discuss the best practices of their safety work in an open online seminar on Tuesday, 4 May 2021.
“Of the 87 workplaces that received a safety level classification this year, 33 were able to reach the goal of zero accidents. This figure is higher than ever before,” says Anna Melleri, Director of Risk Management at VR Group, who chairs the steering group for the Zero Accident Forum.
The workplaces that received a safety level classification also included several industrial workplaces where the production has continued without interruptions or changes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Several companies in the construction industry had also been able to completely avoid accidents resulting in absences.
“We have been very pleased to see the number of workplaces applying for safety level classifications grow over the past few years. Workplaces wish to receive recognition for their long-term efforts in improving occupational safety,” says Tiina-Mari Monni, Product Manager at the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health and Director of the Zero Accident Forum.
Long-term work pays off. In 2020, the average number of accidents at Finnish workplaces amounted to 25 accidents per one million working hours. At the member workplaces of the Zero Accident Forum, the average accident frequency was 9.2, lower than the year before.
The key to positive safety development is that everyone at the workplace commits to the shared goal. The workplaces that received a safety level classification reported measures such as having the management complete more safety walks, asking the employees to carry out task-specific risk assessments, providing better safety orientation for subcontractors and inviting the subcontractors to participate in safety observations. Many workplaces also offer rewards for safety activities.
Workplaces discuss their successful COVID measures
This year, many workplaces have reported their successful measures in controlling the spread of COVID-19. Quick action and COVID measures based on the risk assessment of the workplace have proved highly effective.
The pandemic has also inspired new policies for promoting occupational safety. Management reviews have gone from a meeting at an auditorium a couple of times a year to a monthly video conference. Online training on occupational safety has also become increasingly popular.
“We have been glad to see that workplaces have been able to continue their safety work despite the pandemic. Companies have also developed new ways of organising safety training and shared risk assessments. Many of these new practices will most likely remain a permanent part of safety work,” says Anna Melleri.
The Zero Accident Forum consists of 450 workplaces, and the criteria for the safety level classification were created in co-operation with the member workplaces. The classification depends on the accident frequency of the workplace and the severity of the accidents, among other things. Other criteria include precise investigation of occupational accidents and reporting of incidents.
Level I – At the world’s forefront (35 workplaces)
Ahlstrom-Munksjö Glassfibre Oy, Karhula factory*
Bosch Rexroth Oy*
Caruna Oy*
Danisco Sweeteners Oy*
David Brown Santasalo Finland Oy
DS Smith, Finland*
Eaton Power Quality Oy
Elenia Oy*
Gasum Oy konserni*
Hexion Oy*
Kekkilä Oy*
Kiilto Oy*
Kraton Chemical Oy*
MeramaTec Oy*
Metso Outotec Finland Oy, Tampere
Neles Finland Oy*
Patria Land Oy*
Prefere Resins Finland Oy*
Radiometer Turku Oy
Rauman Satama Oy*
Roal Oy*
SK Protect Oy*
Solvay Chemicals Finland Oy*
Steris Finn-Aqua
Synthomer Finland Oy*
Tapaturva Oy*
Telinekataja Oy*
Thales DIS Finland Oy
Tmi Tiina Lius*
Trinseo Suomi Oy, Hamina*
Ulefos Oy*
Vakka-Suomen Voima Oy*
Venator P&A Finland Oy*
VEO Oy
Yara Suomi Oy, Siilinjärvi
Level II – Approaching the world’s forefront (32 workplaces)
Alamarin-Jet Oy*
Altia Oyj
ARNON Oy
Cargotec Finland Oy, Multilift
Cimcorp Oy
Coor Service Management Oy
Digita Oy
Ekorosk Oy Ab*
Euroports Pietarsaari Oy Ab*
Evonik Silica Finland Oy
Finnfeeds Finland Oy
GRK Infra Oy
GRK Rail Oy
Municipal federation of the hospital district of Helsinki and Uusimaa
Inspecta Oy
ISS Palvelut Oy
Kotkan Energia Oy
Kuusakoski Oy
Lappeenrannan Energia Oy
National Land Survey of Finland
Nordkalk Oy Ab
Posiva Oy*
Posti Palvelut Oy, early-morning delivery
Promens Oy*
Raumaster Paper Oy
Sappi Finland I Oy
Stora Enso Oyj, Metsä
Teollisuuden Voima Oyj
Finnish Institute of Occupational Health*
Umicore Finland Oy
Vapo Group Finland
Vexve Oy
Level III – Heading for the world’s forefront (20 workplaces)
Elekmerk Oy
Golder Associates Oy
HKScan Finland Oy
HT Laser Oy
Kiertokapula Oy
Kongsberg Maritime Finland Oy
Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj
Länsimetro project
Mantsinen Group Ltd Oy
Meyer Turku Oy
Moventas Gears Oy
NRC Group Finland Oy
Nurmijärven Sähkö Group
Osuuskauppa Arina
Ponsse Oyj
Municipal federation of the hospital district of Satakunta
Steveco Oy
Turun Korjaustelakka Oy
UPM Plywood Oy
VR Group
Source: The Finnish Institute of Occupational Health