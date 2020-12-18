The consultative negotiations were initially expected to result in the termination of up to 350 positions.

AIRPRO , a Finnish provider of ground handling and cabin crew services, has announced it will terminate 298 positions following the completion of consultative negotiations with its own staff and that of its subsidiary, RTG Ground Handling.

“The coronavirus pandemic has driven the aviation industry into a serious crisis. We, similarly to many other operators, have had to review our operations relative to our future outlook. The situation is serious and, unfortunately, we will have to carry out severe adjustments,” commented Janne Hattula, the managing director of Airpro.

The service provider said the number of job cuts will be specified at the beginning of next year, as certain factors that affect its business operations remain up in the air.

“We will unfortunately have to wait for more detailed information on the future of our operations from the airport network. Waiting is regrettable for our employees, but we do not want to make any lay-off decisions until we have received all the necessary information,” explained Hattula.

Airpro announced it will also extend its temporary lay-offs until the end of 2021, with a plan to gradually welcome employees back to work as air traffic volumes begin to increase.

The Finavia subsidiary provides ground handling and cabin crew services at 16 airports across Finland. The company said it introduced major cost-cutting measures last spring in what was the first step of its effort to generate savings of 45 million euros by 2023.

Finavia announced at the beginning of the month it will cut a total of 110 positions, citing problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT