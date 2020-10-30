HELSINKI FINLAND

Finnish airport operator Finavia on Thursday said it will begin consultative negotiations with a view to trimming up to 480 jobs from its organisation and that of its airport service subsidiary, Airpro. (Jussi Nukari – Lehtikuva)

FINAVIA, the state-owned airport operator in Finland, has announced it will begin consultative negotiations with its staff the objective of trimming a maximum of 480 positions, including roughly 130 in its organisation and up to 350 in that of its cabin crew and ground-handling subsidiary, Airpro.

Staff at both companies have been temporarily laid off due to the crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, some since as early as March.

“The long-standing temporary lay-offs that started in the spring have been an attempt to preserve our jobs and special expertise in the aviation industry. As the coronavirus crisis continues, it has become obvious that there is no longer enough work for everyone,” lamented Kimmo Mäki, the chief executive at Finavia.

The consultative negotiations will take place separately in each organisation, starting on 4 November.

Finavia is responsible for the development and management of 21 airports across Finland. Airpro, meanwhile, provides services to a number of aviation industry companies at 16 airports in the country, including Helsinki Airport.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

