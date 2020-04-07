“We don’t know how the global coronavirus pandemic will evolve, what will happen over the next couple of weeks, let alone in November,” wrote Miikka Huttunen. “While the annual main event here in Helsinki has always been our crown jewel, and the highlight of the year for our community, we have made the decision not to organise the Slush 2020 event.”

The release also states that:

“This change of direction might come as a surprise, but for us, this is the only responsible course of action to take as the health and safety of the Slush community remains our top priority. In addition, it would have been irresponsible to overlook the possible financial ramifications not only to Slush, but also to our partners, vendors, and visitors in case we would have been forced to cancel the event closer to November. Our goal is to find solutions that allow us to help the startup ecosystem during not only these challenging times but also in the years to come, without putting the future of Slush at risk.”

Slush, which was started at the time of the previous recession in 2008 has grown into a major event with over 20 000 attendants, more than a hundred side events, and sister events in Tokyo, Singapore and Shanghai. It was not clear from the press release whether these international spinoffs are also cancelled. Helsinki Times was not able to reach Miika Huttunen before this article was published. Huttunen was appointed as the new Slush CEO last February.

