Malinen on Wednesday stated in a press release that the board set him three objectives when assuming his responsibilities in 2012: maintain the profitability of operations, build future growth and prepare the company for listing.

HEIKKI MALINEN , the chief executive of Posti, has submitted his letter of resignation to the board of directors at the Finnish state-owned postal services provider.

“All of these objectives have now been reached,” he stated.

“The past years have included some difficult structural transformations but also successes and bold reforms with the help of the very professional staff. I’m deeply grateful to them. I feel now is the right time to express my gratitude and make way for a new person at the helm of the company,” added Malinen.

Markku Pohjola, the board chairperson at Posti, said he was sorry to hear about the personal decision of Malinen, who according to him had made sure the postal services company was well managed and moving in the right direction.

“We have reached the goals we set. Our financial results and reforms demonstrate that Posti adopted the right strategy in light of the dramatic changes in the postal industry,” he commented.

Posti has appointed its director of parcel and online business, Turkka Kuusisto, as its interim CEO.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi