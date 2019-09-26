The Finnish engineering company stated yesterday that the negotiations will affect employees at all its facilities in the country, with the exception of its delivery centre in Vaasa. Wärtsilä employs a total of 3,700 people in Helsinki, Turku and Vaasa.

WÄRTSILÄ has announced it will initiate consultative negotiations with a view to making up to 200 employees redundant in Finland, according to Helsingin Sanomat .

Worldwide, the belt-tightening campaign is expected to result in the lay-offs of approximately 370 employees.

Vesa Riihimäki, the CEO of Wärtsilä Finland, said uncertainties in the world economy and geopolitical landscape have unfortunately also taken a toll on the engineering company’s order intake. “That is why we must adjust our operations in various ways also in Finland. And unfortunately we cannot avoid staff cuts,” he lamented.

Wärtsilä wrapped up its previous round of consultative talks in March, laying off a total of 78 full-time employees in Finland.

The company issued a profit warning last week, saying it expects its full-year result to fall short of expectations due to weaker-than-expected order intake in the third quarter. Helsingin Sanomat on Wednesday highlighted that the company has seen its share value decline during the course of 2019.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT