Every time you buy a new smartphone, the next step is, of course, to buy a case. Since touchscreen flat mobile phones came to market, it has been almost inconceivable for owners to use them without a protective case, and sometimes even a cover. Back then, with older Nokia or Motorola phones when no cover was needed, phone owners used a carrying case often strapped to their belt, which would be considered outdated and not very fashionable nowadays.

Some cell phone manufacturers such as Apple provide their clients with a variety of cases for each new model to choose from. Still, many cell phone buyers buy their cases from the vast selection available online or in stores. Cellphone cases could be as cheap as few euros to tens of euros per case.

The global mobile phone protective cases market was valued at over $ 3 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% to pass 5 billion by 2024. The growth is not surprising considering the rapid increase of cell phone users globally. While many in the developing countries are buying their first cellphones with lots of affordable smartphones available, also an increasing number of professionals in the developed countries carry two phones, one for work and one for private use.

The trouble in selecting a suitable case is that not all expensive cases are good quality. To find a perfect price-quality ratio is also tricky because of the abundant variety to choose from.

One of my favourite case brands is the Dutch Mujjo. I tried the iPhone 11 Pro case from Mujjo after a cheaper case bought online broke up when I removed my phone for cleaning. The Mujjo full leather case, soft enough for the button covers to transfer the push effortlessly, but hard on the protective parts, fits the phone perfectly. The case also has a pocket for a card, which I am using to keep my id card, as there is less need for carrying credit cards after I started using Apple Pay.

Although Mujjo’s cases cost about the same as Apple’s own, you don’t get this wallet option with Apple. Also, the Apple case has a slot to expose the volume and selection buttons, which lets dirt enter those areas. The Mujjo case covers the buttons with responsive leather. Another well thought of characteristic of the Mujjo case is that the leather bezel rises 1mm above the edge of the screen; just enough to protect the screen from abrasive surfaces when the phone is placed face down on a surface. Selection of colour is also a bit different.

Mujjo’s story started with making knitted gloves with special fingertip material which works on touchscreens. This first product line back in 2010 was one of the first of its kind and a great success. Early 2012, the company started manufacturing sleeves for apple devices. The collection included a unique combination of wool felt and high-quality leather. Since then, the brand has evolved and expanded with a disciplined routine of high standards in both design and quality. iPhone cases and wallet cases are available from iPhone 6 upwards up to the newest models.

Paul Kostner - HT

Image: Mujjo