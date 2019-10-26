World number one in jumping Steve Guerdat , number two Martin Fuchs and number four Peder Fredricson among many other world class riders have travelled to Helsinki to take part in Finland’s top equestrian event of the year.

Helsinki International Horse Show has brought world’s top riders to compete in Finland’s biggest indoor sport event

The program includes jumping, dressage, clinics in different disciplines, horse expo and more. Organisers expect a crowd of 50.000 to attend. Sunday’s huge 165 cm course is designed by the Olympic Course Designer Guilherme Jorge of Brazil.

Helsinki Ice Hall, October 23.-27.2019

The Finnish National Broadcasting Company (YLE) broadcasts live the main competitions: Helsinki Grand Prix and Longines FEI Jumping World Cup™.

The full program and information on the tickets.