Finland has emerged as a global hub for the gaming industry, with Helsinki being recognized as the mobile gaming capital of the world . The city has attracted top gaming talent from around the globe and is home to major game studios like Supercell, the creator of Clash of Clans. Netflix has also chosen Helsinki as the location for its first-ever internal gaming studio. The Finnish gaming industry is estimated to be worth around £120 billion.

One of the key factors behind Finland’s success in the gaming industry is its rich history in technology and innovation. In the 1980s and 1990s, Finland was not considered one of the wealthiest countries, but it had a thriving “demoscene” subculture. This subculture pushed the limits of technology at the time and laid the foundation for the Finnish games industry. Nokia’s collaboration with young talent from the Finnish demoscene further fueled the growth of the industry and inspired people to believe that they could build something big from Finland.

Several gaming companies in Finland have achieved remarkable success. Supercell, recently acquired by Tencent, has a market valuation of $11 billion. Rovio, the creator of Angry Birds, has expanded its brand beyond video games into movies, merchandise, and comic books. Other notable Finnish gaming companies include Remedy Entertainment, Sulake, RedLynx, Frozenbyte, and Housemarque.

If you’re looking to start a gaming startup in Finland, here are some steps you can follow:

Research and Planning: Study the gaming market in Finland and identify potential opportunities. Understand the target audience and their preferences. Develop a Unique Concept: Come up with an innovative and unique concept for your game or gaming-related product. Differentiate yourself from existing players in the market. Build a Talented Team: Assemble a team of skilled professionals who are passionate about gaming. Collaborate with designers, developers, artists, and marketers to bring your vision to life. Secure Funding: Explore different funding options such as venture capital firms, angel investors, or government grants. Prepare a solid business plan and pitch your idea to potential investors. Create a Prototype: Develop a prototype or minimum viable product (MVP) to showcase your idea. Test it with potential users and gather feedback for further improvements. Market Your Product: Create a marketing strategy to promote your game or product. Utilize social media platforms, influencers, and online communities to reach your target audience. Launch and Iterate: Release your game or product in the market and gather user feedback. Continuously iterate and improve based on user reviews and suggestions. Network and Collaborate: Attend gaming conferences, events, and meetups to network with industry professionals. Collaborate with other developers or studios to expand your reach.

Remember that starting a gaming startup requires dedication, perseverance, and continuous learning. Stay updated with the latest trends in the industry and adapt your strategies accordingly.

Good luck with your gaming startup journey!

