The institute’s How is Finland doing? study found that 43% of employed people rated their work ability as excellent in summer 2026, up from 39% a year earlier. Researchers examined five areas of work ability, covering physical, cognitive, social, emotional and skills-related demands.

Finnish workers are reporting stronger work ability than a year ago, but more than a quarter remain at increased risk of burnout, according to new research from the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health.

Physical work ability received the strongest results, with 67% of respondents saying they were fully able to meet physical demands such as standing or lifting. Emotional work ability ranked lowest, with 41% saying they could fully handle demands involving other people’s emotions.

“Work ability is more multidimensional than many people think,” research professor Jari Hakanen said. He said an employee might perform well in one area while needing support in another.

Younger workers reported stronger physical and cognitive work ability than older groups. More than half of workers under 30 rated their overall work ability as excellent.

Their results were weaker on other measures of workplace wellbeing.

28% of workers aged 18 to 29 experienced boredom at work daily or several times a week. The rate was 23% among those aged 30 to 45, 15% among 46 to 55-year-olds and 12% among workers aged 56 to 66.

Fewer than half of workers aged 18 to 29 experienced work engagement daily or several times a week, compared with 65% among workers in their 50s and early 60s.

The institute found that younger workers also reported more loneliness and weaker social work ability, which measures their ability to deal with teamwork and informal workplace interaction.

Senior researcher Janne Kaltiainen said the findings should not be viewed only as characteristics of younger employees. Differences in experience, occupations and the social demands of jobs employing younger people also play a role.

Burnout symptoms showed no difference between age groups. Overall, 26% of employed Finns faced an increased risk of burnout or symptoms consistent with burnout. The level remained above that recorded before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Researchers identified bureaucracy and conflicting workplace roles as factors linked to burnout symptoms.

Researcher Jie Li said rigid procedures, poor tools, slow information flows and conflicting expectations add unnecessary demands and reduce the time employees spend on their main work.

Job insecurity, excessive workloads, repetitive tasks and physical demands were also associated with burnout, though the study found weaker links across the working population.

The amount of remote work had no association with workers’ overall assessment of their ability to work.

HT