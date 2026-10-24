The survey, funded by the Finnish Children's Foundation Itla and digital wellbeing organisation Digirauha, found that 71% of pupils in grades four to six already use artificial intelligence.

Artificial intelligence has become part of everyday life for children and teenagers in Finland, with 78% of 11–17-year-olds using AI tools, according to a nationwide survey. The findings also show that young people increasingly turn to AI for schoolwork, information and personal conversations.

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Mobile phones dominate AI use among young people, with 94% of respondents who use AI accessing the technology through their phones. Nearly half of AI users reported using it daily.

Katri Vataja, chief executive of Itla, said discussions about whether children should use artificial intelligence no longer reflect how widely the technology has entered their lives.

More than half of respondents said they had learnt about AI by experimenting with the technology themselves.

The findings also point to changes in how pupils study. Around 67% use AI to search for information, while nearly half rely on it for school assignments and homework.

Older pupils reported using AI more frequently for writing and schoolwork, while primary school children were more likely to generate images and videos.

Riikka Ihamuotila, chair of Digirauha, called for additional teacher training and equal access to AI education across Finnish schools.

She argued that AI literacy should receive the same attention as established school subjects rather than leaving children to develop their skills independently.

According to the survey, many respondents said their schools had not discussed the benefits, risks or rules surrounding artificial intelligence.

The research also examined how young people use AI for emotional support and personal conversations.

One in five respondents reported discussing subjects with AI that they did not want to share with other people. Among older teenagers, the proportion exceeded one in four.

Another 7% said they talked to AI because they had nobody else to speak with.

The findings raise concerns among the organisations behind the research about children relying on chatbots for companionship, particularly those experiencing loneliness.

The survey also identified gaps in young people's ability to recognise AI-generated material.

Approximately one-third said they struggled to identify images and videos produced using artificial intelligence. Among primary and lower-secondary pupils, the proportion approached 40%.

Despite these difficulties, more than half of respondents said they trusted information provided by AI either fully or to some extent. Boys reported slightly higher levels of trust than girls.

Ihamuotila said recognising AI-generated content was becoming an important digital skill, particularly as artificial intelligence changes how people access and evaluate information.

The research organisations called for stronger AI education, guidance for teachers and safer digital environments for children.

Research organisation E2 Research conducted the statistical analysis and prepared the report.

Norstat collected the survey responses through its online panel between 14 and 29 September 2026. The nationwide survey covered children and teenagers aged 11–17.

HT