In the past year, the proportion of young people using Do Not Disturb mode to limit their digital device usage has surged from 16% to 27%.

A remarkable increase in the use of Do Not Disturb mode has been observed among Finnish youth, according to DNA’s Digital Life 2024 survey. The survey, which polled over 1,000 respondents, reveals that more than a third of 16-24-year-olds have reduced their phone and internet usage, with the Do Not Disturb feature seeing the most significant rise in popularity.

This method now rivals other popular strategies such as engaging in alternative pastimes (52%), reducing phone use before bed, and keeping phones muted for parts of the day.

The Digital Life survey, conducted online by DNA and Nepa between March 18 and 27, 2024, highlights the nuanced relationship young people have with digital technologies. While 57% of 16-24-year-olds are quick to adopt new digital services and 53% prefer to accomplish tasks online or on the go, over half also acknowledge the challenges of disconnecting from the internet and the adverse effects of constant digital engagement on their concentration.

“The study reveals distinct differences in app usage across age groups,” said Vilhelmiina Wahlbeck, SVP of Communications, Sustainability, and Brand Development at DNA. “Under-25s heavily use music, streaming, and entertainment apps, whereas older groups focus more on functional apps for banking, navigation, and data security. It’s encouraging to see young adults striving for a healthy balance between their virtual and real lives.”

Decline in Social Media and News Fasting

The survey also noted a decrease in the popularity of social media and news fasting. Despite this, the use of Do Not Disturb mode has nearly doubled, reflecting a shift in how Finns manage their digital lives.

Respondents who limit their screen time cited several methods: 52% engage in other activities, about 40% reduce screen time before bed, and a similar number keep their phones muted part of the day.

“The results indicate a growing desire among Finns to control their digital engagement,” Wahlbeck commented. “Many people are setting clear boundaries for when they are available online and when they are not. This trend is beneficial, as unrestrained digital exposure can be overwhelming. It’s essential for everyone to find a suitable balance in their digital consumption.”

The Digital Life 2024 Survey

DNA’s annual survey, conducted since 2018, measures the impact of digital technologies on Finnish lifestyles. The 2024 edition involved an online panel survey with a representative sample of 1,000 respondents aged 16 and above. The findings provide valuable insights into the evolving digital habits and preferences of different age groups in Finland.

