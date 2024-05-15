The study, "State of the Benefit Bikes in Finland 2024," involved feedback from nearly 4,600 benefit bike users across the country, indicating a robust adoption of cycling boosted by employer support.

A recent Finnish study reveals that employees using bicycles obtained through workplace benefits log significantly more miles than the average cyclist in Finland. According to Vapaus, a service provider for employee benefit bicycles, these users average 1,217 kilometers annually compared to the national average of 234 kilometers.

The data suggests that the availability of benefit bikes not only promotes more frequent cycling but also has a considerable impact on reducing car usage. About 46% of the cyclists reported they have cut down on driving, saving an average of 42 kilometers weekly since getting their benefit bike. Notably, users of electric bikes reported even greater reductions in car use.

Tero Era, CEO of Vapaus, commented on the findings, highlighting the dual benefits of improved health and environmental consciousness among cyclists. "The growth of benefit bikes shows a collective effort towards better health and reducing carbon emissions. It's about enhancing personal fitness and making a positive environmental impact," Era explained.

The study further detailed that 56% of respondents experienced improved physical health, and 41% are using their bicycles for daily commuting. The reasons for cycling include health benefits, enjoyment, and cost savings, with 78% citing health as a primary motivator.

When it comes to the types of bikes chosen, 40% prefer mountain bikes, while hybrids and city bikes are also popular, especially among women who often opt for practicality in their choice of bike.

Highlighting the social aspect of this trend, a significant 93% of benefit bike users would recommend the program to a colleague, reflecting the high satisfaction and perceived value of the benefit.

The research underscores a strong movement towards cycling in Finnish workplaces, driven by health, economic, and environmental motivations. As the number of benefit bike users grows, it is likely to influence broader transportation and lifestyle shifts across the country.

HT