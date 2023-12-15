A recent study conducted at Åbo Akademi in Finland has revealed that the support for the fundamental principles of democracy among younger generations, specifically Millennials and Zoomers, is as strong as in older generations. This finding challenges the prevailing assumption that younger people are less committed to democratic values.

This perception has been partly based on their lower voting turnout compared to older age groups. However, the new research by Janette Huttunen and Inga Saikkonen indicates no systematic differences between generations in terms of their support for democracy's core principles. The study classifies Millennials as those born between 1981 and 1996, and Zoomers (Generation Z) as those born between 1997 and 2002 who were of legal age in 2020. The older generations in the study include the Post-War Generation (born 1950–1964) and Generation X (born 1965–1980).

Traditional survey-based research on the support for democracy has often been critiqued for being prone to social desirability bias, where respondents might answer questions based on societal expectations rather than their true beliefs. To overcome this, Huttunen and Saikkonen's study utilized a data set from 2020, where participants answered questions that indirectly assessed their support for certain democratic principles, thereby reducing the impact of social desirability bias.

The study titled “Are the Young Undemocratic? Evidence from a Conjoint Experiment” examined participants' attitudes towards hypothetical political candidates who either incited violence against political opponents or overlooked such violence, and their views on power distribution and judicial independence. Huttunen and Saikkonen found that while there are no systematic differences in democratic support between younger and older generations, the Post-War Generation reacted more strongly to violations of power distribution principles or judicial independence but were more tolerant of politically justified violence.

This research offers an important perspective on the democratic inclinations of different generations, debunking the myth that younger people are less supportive of democracy. It suggests that, contrary to popular belief, Millennials and Zoomers in Finland hold democratic values in high regard, similar to their older counterparts.

